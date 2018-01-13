2018 Mare nostrum tour dates announced

The dates of the 2018 Mare Nostrum tour have been released. The tour always brought many of the world’s best swimmers together during the three stops in Canet en Roussillon (France), Barcelona (Spain) and Monaco (Monaco). The tour will kick off in Canet on June 9th and 10th, will continue in Barcelona (June 13th and 14th) and the final stop takes place in the Principality of Monaco on June 16th and 17th.

In 2017, some of the biggest names in swimming met during the three stops which are all placed at the Mediterranean sea: Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), Laszlo Cseh (HUN).

Also an Australian squad with Cate and Bronte Campbell , Emily Seebohm, Brittany Elmslie, Madison Wilson, Madeline Groves, Cameron McEvoy attended the Mare Nostrum circuit. Other big names in 2017 included Russia’s Yulia Efimova, Japan’s Rikako Ikee, Great Britain’s Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, France’s Clement Mignon, Ukrainian Andrii Govorov, Brazil’s Felipe Lima and Russia’s Kirill Prigoda.

Prize money for the first three finishers in every event and a series tour bonus will be awarded.

The tour will give out bonuses to the top 4 men and women overall. The finish order is determined by adding up each swimmer’s best swim in FINA points at each of the tour’s three stops. The swimmer whose 3 races combine to the highest total win the tour

Series prize bonuses based on 2017:

1st: €7000

2nd: €2000

3rd: €1000

4th: €500