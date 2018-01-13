Zane Grothe on ASU Camp: “I Pushed to Failure” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 800 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: Michael McBroom, 7:49.96, Santa Clara 2014

Distance ace Zane Grothe is on a roll, picking up his 2nd win in as many days. Grothe and All-American Anton Ipsen were separated by just a few tenths though most of the race, with just .14 separating them going into the final 100. Grothe used his typical closing speed to seal the deal, winning in 7:56.69 by about a second over Ipsen. NCAA champion Clark Smith rolled in for the bronze, holding off Qiu Ziao (8:01.08) and All-American Marcelo Acosta(8:01.14) in the final 100 meters.