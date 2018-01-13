Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 800 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: Michael McBroom, 7:49.96, Santa Clara 2014
- GOLD: Zane Grothe, 7:56.69
- SILVER: Anton Ipsen, 7:57.64
- BRONZE: Clark Smith, 8:00.70
Distance ace Zane Grothe is on a roll, picking up his 2nd win in as many days. Grothe and All-American Anton Ipsen were separated by just a few tenths though most of the race, with just .14 separating them going into the final 100. Grothe used his typical closing speed to seal the deal, winning in 7:56.69 by about a second over Ipsen. NCAA champion Clark Smith rolled in for the bronze, holding off Qiu Ziao (8:01.08) and All-American Marcelo Acosta(8:01.14) in the final 100 meters.
2 Comments on "Zane Grothe on ASU Camp: “I Pushed to Failure” (Video)"
So is he tryna be a distance swimmer or a mid D er? I reckon we won’t need him in the 200, and his body type and skills would make a international medal worthy 1500m LC swimmer. Would’ve only needed 14:47 last year.
I disagree, I think we need everyone we can get in the 200, since the 4×200 was the only relay the men lost last summer. Anyone who can put up a 4:07 in the SCY 500 will probably be a factor in the LCM 200, so I’m interested to see what he does in that event this year.