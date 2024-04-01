Leon Marchand Named CSCAA Swimmer Of The Year For Men’s Division I Swimming

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Ems Contest
- How to Watch
- Live Results
Arizona State junior Leon Marchand was named the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving, the third-straight year in which he has taken home the honor.
CSCAA honors are voted on by CSCAA-Member Division I head swimming coaches and head diving coaches who participate at the NCAA Championship meet.
Marchand was joined by his coach Bob Bowman who won Swim Coach of the Year. The diving awards were swept by Indiana as Carson Tyler won Diver of the Year and coach Drew Johansen won Diving Coach of the Year.
Marchand has won the award in all three of his seasons with the Sun Devils. This year, he went 3 for 3 in individual NCAA titles as he won the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 breast. He became the fastest 500 freestyler by over four seconds in his win setting a new NCAA record. He also broke his own 200 breast NCAA record.
Marchand also helped the Sun Devil relays, breaking the NCAA record leading off the 800 free relay (although his record was broken two nights later by Luke Hobson of Texas in the individual event). Marchand also had the fastest 100 breaststroke flying start split of all-time.
Marchand’s 2024 NCAA Championship Results:
- 200 medley relay – 22.59 breast split (2nd place)
- 800 free relay – 1:28.97 leadoff (2nd place) – New NCAA/US Open Record
- 500 free – 4:02.31 (1st place) – New NCAA/US Open Record
- 400 IM – 3:32.12 (1st place)
- 400 medley relay – 48.73 breaststroke split (1st place) – fastest split ever
- 200 breast – 1:46.35 (1st place) – New NCAA/US Open Record)
- 400 free relay – 40.28 leadoff split (1st place) – New NCAA/US Open Record for the relay
Bowman coached the Arizona State men to their first NCAA title ever after finishing 2nd last year behind Cal. The program was cut in 2008 but now has earned an NCAA championship.
Indiana’s Carson Tyler won the three meter and platform diving events while also finishing third on one meter. Tyler had 56 diving points, helping the Indiana diving crew to a total of 121 points. If Tyler had been his own team, he would have finished tied for 19th.
Coached by Johansen, the Indiana divers’ 121 points would have finished 11th as a team even without swimming. That was almost twice as many points as any other diving program as Ohio State had the second-most diving points with 66 total. Johansen earned the CSCAA honors for the 2nd season in a row.
I know this site is all about swimming, but what the Indiana divers did was pretty amazing. I don’t know much about diving, but watching 10 meters on Saturday on the big screen was spectacular. I hope they do well in Paris for Team USA…
I know there are the “anti” divers here…but respect what they do.
As the search heats up for the next head coach of Texas swimming, a few names stand out to me as potential game-changers for the program. First up, Auggie Bush from the legendary swimming coach dynasty. His tenure elsewhere has shown immense potential, yet it feels like he hasn’t been fully embraced with the support and resources he truly deserves. Texas could offer him the platform to elevate his coaching to the next level, harnessing the rich resources and backing of the university and alumni.
Then there’s Peter Andrew, who has garnered attention for his innovative coaching philosophy, particularly with his son Michael Andrew. His approach, if introduced to a college program, could revolutionize Texas swimming, making use of his… Read more »
I know it’s April 1st but….
I re-watched the 4×100 free relay in which Marchand led off in 40.28.
I firmly believe that if that 4×100 relay were on Wednesday (first day) instead of being the last event on Day 4, Marchand would’ve gone 39.8.
I think he would’ve taken it out a hair faster and also had a tad more left on lap 4.
Not an April Fool’s Day inspired comment.
Could say the same about if dressel led off on the first day too.
Point taken. On the other hand, Dressel didn’t have to swim 2 x hard 500s, a 1:28+ 200 split, 2 x hard 400 IMs, and 2 x 200 breasts.
Quite a bit more competitive yardage for Leon. Also, the 100 free is Marchand’s “off event,” and for Caeleb it’s his “bread and butter.”
They had to swim double the relays back then though.4 100 free in a day is tough
Dressel had to swim prelims of relays…
Could probably say the same of Liendo too.
Great April fools guys. We all know the real winner is Dean Farris
Awards are well deserved!