Leon Marchand Named CSCAA Swimmer Of The Year For Men’s Division I Swimming

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State junior Leon Marchand was named the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving, the third-straight year in which he has taken home the honor.

CSCAA honors are voted on by CSCAA-Member Division I head swimming coaches and head diving coaches who participate at the NCAA Championship meet.

Marchand was joined by his coach Bob Bowman who won Swim Coach of the Year. The diving awards were swept by Indiana as Carson Tyler won Diver of the Year and coach Drew Johansen won Diving Coach of the Year.

Marchand has won the award in all three of his seasons with the Sun Devils. This year, he went 3 for 3 in individual NCAA titles as he won the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 breast. He became the fastest 500 freestyler by over four seconds in his win setting a new NCAA record. He also broke his own 200 breast NCAA record.

Marchand also helped the Sun Devil relays, breaking the NCAA record leading off the 800 free relay (although his record was broken two nights later by Luke Hobson of Texas in the individual event). Marchand also had the fastest 100 breaststroke flying start split of all-time.

Marchand’s 2024 NCAA Championship Results:

200 medley relay – 22.59 breast split (2nd place)

800 free relay – 1:28.97 leadoff (2nd place) – New NCAA/US Open Record

500 free – 4:02.31 (1st place) – New NCAA/US Open Record

400 IM – 3:32.12 (1st place)

400 medley relay – 48.73 breaststroke split (1st place) – fastest split ever

200 breast – 1:46.35 (1st place) – New NCAA/US Open Record)

400 free relay – 40.28 leadoff split (1st place) – New NCAA/US Open Record for the relay

Bowman coached the Arizona State men to their first NCAA title ever after finishing 2nd last year behind Cal. The program was cut in 2008 but now has earned an NCAA championship.

Indiana’s Carson Tyler won the three meter and platform diving events while also finishing third on one meter. Tyler had 56 diving points, helping the Indiana diving crew to a total of 121 points. If Tyler had been his own team, he would have finished tied for 19th.

Coached by Johansen, the Indiana divers’ 121 points would have finished 11th as a team even without swimming. That was almost twice as many points as any other diving program as Ohio State had the second-most diving points with 66 total. Johansen earned the CSCAA honors for the 2nd season in a row.