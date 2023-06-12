Leon Marchand 2:06.59 200 Breast French Record | RACE ANALYSIS

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
Another Sunday, another Bob Bowman-trained swimmer breaking a national record and making headlines on SwimSwam. Leon Marchand is getting really good at the thing where we think he is going to swim fast in-season… then he swims faster. Marchand just dropped a 2:06.59 200 breast French record at the French world champ trials in Rennes, his first event of the meet. Some thoughts on the race:
- He was 15-17-17-18 strokes per 50
- He swam it similarly to how he has in past 200 breaststroke (scy and lcm): He goes out fast the first 50 and then does a pretty good job at maintaining tempo and rhythm even though each subsequent 50 gets slower
- Marchand tempos up the last 30 meters of the race as you can see fatigue setting in and he starts to lose grip in his stroke
- When looking at the world record splits compared to this race, Zac Stubblety-Cook was .8 slower at the 150 then out split Marchand by over a second on the last 50… which could make for a very exciting race at the Paris 2024 Olympics