Leon Marchand 2:06.59 200 Breast French Record | RACE ANALYSIS

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another Sunday, another Bob Bowman-trained swimmer breaking a national record and making headlines on SwimSwam. Leon Marchand is getting really good at the thing where we think he is going to swim fast in-season… then he swims faster. Marchand just dropped a 2:06.59 200 breast French record at the French world champ trials in Rennes, his first event of the meet. Some thoughts on the race: