Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand 2:06.59 200 Breast French Record | RACE ANALYSIS

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another Sunday, another Bob Bowman-trained swimmer breaking a national record and making headlines on SwimSwam. Leon Marchand is getting really good at the thing where we think he is going to swim fast in-season… then he swims faster. Marchand just dropped a 2:06.59 200 breast French record at the French world champ trials in Rennes, his first event of the meet. Some thoughts on the race:

  • He was 15-17-17-18 strokes per 50
  • He swam it similarly to how he has in past 200 breaststroke (scy and lcm): He goes out fast the first 50 and then does a pretty good job at maintaining tempo and rhythm even though each subsequent 50 gets slower
  • Marchand tempos up the last 30 meters of the race as you can see fatigue setting in and he starts to lose grip in his stroke
  • When looking at the world record splits compared to this race, Zac Stubblety-Cook was .8 slower at the 150 then out split Marchand by over a second on the last 50… which could make for a very exciting race at the Paris 2024 Olympics

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!