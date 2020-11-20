Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lenny Krayzelburg: “We want to learn from our experience last year” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

In preparation for the ISL finale, the media sat down with all 4 GMs of the teams in the final. Lenny Krayzelburg, GM for the LA Current, is honest with his team’s feelings, acknowledging that LA’s performance last year was not up to their standard. He insists that LA is hungry to move up from their 4th place finish last season.

