Tennessee Invite Day 2 Prelims: Kate Douglass Hits Lifetime Best 50.18 100 Fly

TENNESSEE INVITE (DOUBLE DUAL)

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21, 2020

Allen Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

SCY

Double Dual format

Results on Meet Mobile as “2020 UT Double Dual”

Live Results

UVA sophomore Kate Douglass has been on fire this weekend, and she opened today’s session with a blazing 50.18 in the 100 fly. That’s a lifetime best by .18, moving her up one spot to #10 in history, and bringing her less than a second off of the fastest time ever done, a 49.26 performed by both Louise Hansson and Maggie MacNeil.

Tonight, Douglass will have a chance to crack the 50-second barrier, which would make her just the seventh woman ever to do so. Alabama junior Rhyan White clocked a 51.86 for second behind Douglass.

White led the 100 back at the end of the session, going 51.38 and fending off Douglass by about a half-second. Backstroke is arguably Douglass’s weakest discipline, but she went under 52 seconds for the first time ever, going 51.92; that time should easily qualify her for the NCAA Championships.

Alabama sophomore and Indiana transfer Jake Marcum shot out to a lifetime best to lead the men’s 100 back prelims. He was 46.49 to edge out UVA sophomore Max Edwards (46.70), a huge improvement on his old best of 48.01. Edwards also hit a best, taking .27 off of his old PR.

Tennessee had a bunch of great swims, chief among them from freshman Mona McSharry. The Irish record-holder clocked a lifetime best 58.66 to pace the 100 breast prelims, making her the #3 performer in program history. UVA followed with three women under a minute; junior Alexis Wenger was 58.69, followed by freshmen Anna Keating (59.47) and Alex Walsh (59.58).

Lady Vol senior Alexis Yager surged to the quickest time of the morning in the women’s 400 IM, dipping below 4:10 to clock a 4:08.75 and finish ahead of UVA sophomore Ella Nelson (4:11.57) and UVA freshman Sophia Wilson (4:14.55).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS