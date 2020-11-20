Mizzou Invite Day 2 Prelims: Danny Kovac Goes PR 45.17 100 Fly

2020 MIZZOU INVITE

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Teams: Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas (W)

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @6PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Mizzou Invitational”

Live Results

Danny Kovac posted a lifetime best this morning in the 100 fly, going 45.17 to lead the prelims of that event on the men’s side. The junior eclipses his old best of 45.29, the time he swam at the 2020 SEC Championships to take the conference title. In second was Mizzou post-grad Micah Slaton, a second back at 46.29.

Arkansas had a great showing in the women’s 400 IM, with senior Peyton Palsha leading the field (4:11.11) followed by sophomore Adela Vavrinova (4:13.12). Vavrinova, a Czech national and East Carolina transfer, chopped over five seconds off of her old best.

Razorback junior Vanessa Herrmann also headlined an event this morning, going a lifetime best 1:00.40 as the only finisher under 1:01 in the 100 breast.

After going a 51.83 on Mizzou’s 400 medley relay swimming the breast leg, Mizzou sophomore Ben Patton clocked a 52.37 to lead the men’s 100 breast prelims. That’s a lifetime best by over a second, and he’s come a long way since his pre-college best of 55.37. His versatility is showing, too; last season, he raced the 200 IM, 100 back and 200 back at the 2020 SEC Championships, and now he’s one of Mizzou’s best sprint breaststrokers.

Patton’s teammate Jack Dahlgren, a junior, posted the best 200 free this morning by over two seconds with a 1:34.79.

In the women’s 100 back, Mizzou senior Sarah Thompson edged out Kentucky sophomore Caitlin Brooks, 52.37 to 52.58. Kentucky junior Sarah Sorenson wasn’t far behind for third in 52.88.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS