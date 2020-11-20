All The Race Videos From Thursday Night’s College Invites

Below, find all the race videos from Thursday night’s action across the country at the NCAA invitational meets — featuring the Auburn Fall Invitational, Art Adamson Invitational and the Georgia Invitational.

If you’re aware of race videos from the other meets, including the Tennessee, Mizzou and FGCU Invites, let us know in the comments below.

You can find Thursday’s race videos here.

Videos courtesy of Auburn Swimming and Diving, tamuswim and UGA Swim & Dive on YouTube.

2020 AUBURN FALL INVITE

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Auburn ‘A’ (Merritt, Cummings, Gibbons, Kutsch) 1:37.53

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Florida ‘A’ (Chaney, Hillis, Friese, Davis), 1:25.31

Women’s 400 IM

Winner: Vanessa Pearl, Florida, 4:10.69

Men’s 400 IM

Winner: Kieran Smith, Florida, 3:42.11

Women’s 100 Fly

Winner: Jewels Harris, Auburn, 52.76

Men’s 100 Fly

Winner: Eric Friese, Florida, 46.63

Women’s 200 Free

Winner: Talia Bates, Florida, 1:45.29

Men’s 200 Free

Winner: Trey Freeman, Florida, 1:34.00

Women’s 100 Breast

Winner: Cecilia Porter, Florida, 59.22 (School Record)

Men’s 100 Breast

Winner: Dillon Hillis, Florida, 53.15

Women’s 100 Back

Winner: Talia Bates, Florida, 53.03

Men’s 100 Back

Winner: Adam Chaney, Florida, 47.23

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Winner: Florida ‘B’ (Mathieu, Braswell, Ault, Mack), 7:09.51

Men’s 800 Free Relay

Winner: Florida ‘A’ (Smith, Finke, Freeman, Mestre), 6:21.67

2020 Art Adamson Invite

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Carlton, Powers, Theall, Stepanek), 1:39.13

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Casas, Olson, Brown, Theall), 1:24.21 (NCAA ‘A’ cut)

Women’s 400 IM

Winner: Jing Quah, Texas A&M, 4:09.09

Men’s 400 IM

Winner: Andres Puente Bustamante, Texas A&M, 3:45.46

Women’s 100 Fly

Winner: Taylor Pike, Texas A&M, 53.16

Men’s 100 Fly

Winner: Jace Brown, Texas A&M, 47.54

Women’s 200 Free

Winner: Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M, 1:44.40

Men’s 200 Free

Winner: Mark Theall, Texas A&M, 1:32.98

Women’s 100 Breast

Winner: Emilie Boll, LSU, 1:00.57

Men’s 100 Breast

Winner: Tanner Olson, Texas A&M, 51.39 (School Record, NCAA ‘A’ cut)

Women’s 100 Back

Winner: Emma Carlton, Texas A&M, 53.56

Men’s 100 Back

Winner: Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, 43.87 (SEC Record, #3 all-time, NCAA ‘A’ cut)

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Yelle, Quah, Toney, Stepanek), 7:11.00

Men’s 800 Free Relay

Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Theall, Bobo, Bratanov, Sohn), 6:21.18

2020 Georgia Invite

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Fa’Amausili, Hartman, Harnish, Parker)

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Acevedo, Dalmolin, Murphy, Downing), 1:23.60 (School Record, NCAA ‘A’ cut)

Women’s 400 IM

Winner: Callie Dickinson, Georgia, 4:10.56

Men’s 400 IM

Winner: Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia, 3:42.78

Women’s 100 Fly

Winner: Jenny Halden, Florida State, 52.67

Men’s 100 Fly

Winner: Camden Murphy, Georgia, 44.89 (School Record, NCAA ‘A’ cut)

Women’s 200 Free

Winner: Courtney Harnish, Georgia, 1:45.22

Men’s 200 Free

Winner: Jake Magahey, Georgia, 1:33.50

Women’s 100 Breast

Winner: Zoie Hartman, Georgia, 58.34 (NCAA ‘A’ cut)

Men’s 100 Breast

Winner: Jack Dalmolin, Georgia, 52.25

Women’s 100 Back

Winner: Gabi Fa’Amausili, Georgia, 53.18

Men’s 100 Back

Winner: Jack Dalmolin, Georgia, 45.29

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Harnish, Barczyk, Dickinson, Hartman), 7:03.94

Men’s 800 Free Relay

Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Urlando, Acevedo, Dunham, Magahey), 6:16.42 (NCAA ‘A’ cut)