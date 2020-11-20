All The Race Videos From Thursday Night’s College Invites

Below, find all the race videos from Thursday night’s action across the country at the NCAA invitational meets — featuring the Auburn Fall Invitational, Art Adamson Invitational and the Georgia Invitational.
If you’re aware of race videos from the other meets, including the Tennessee, Mizzou and FGCU Invites, let us know in the comments below.
You can find Thursday’s race videos here.
Videos courtesy of Auburn Swimming and Diving, tamuswim and UGA Swim & Dive on YouTube.
2020 AUBURN FALL INVITE
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
Winner: Auburn ‘A’ (Merritt, Cummings, Gibbons, Kutsch) 1:37.53
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
Winner: Florida ‘A’ (Chaney, Hillis, Friese, Davis), 1:25.31
Women’s 400 IM
Winner: Vanessa Pearl, Florida, 4:10.69
Men’s 400 IM
Winner: Kieran Smith, Florida, 3:42.11
Women’s 100 Fly
Winner: Jewels Harris, Auburn, 52.76
Men’s 100 Fly
Winner: Eric Friese, Florida, 46.63
Women’s 200 Free
Winner: Talia Bates, Florida, 1:45.29
Men’s 200 Free
Winner: Trey Freeman, Florida, 1:34.00
Women’s 100 Breast
Winner: Cecilia Porter, Florida, 59.22 (School Record)
Men’s 100 Breast
Winner: Dillon Hillis, Florida, 53.15
Women’s 100 Back
Winner: Talia Bates, Florida, 53.03
Men’s 100 Back
Winner: Adam Chaney, Florida, 47.23
Women’s 800 Free Relay
Winner: Florida ‘B’ (Mathieu, Braswell, Ault, Mack), 7:09.51
Men’s 800 Free Relay
Winner: Florida ‘A’ (Smith, Finke, Freeman, Mestre), 6:21.67
2020 Art Adamson Invite
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Carlton, Powers, Theall, Stepanek), 1:39.13
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Casas, Olson, Brown, Theall), 1:24.21 (NCAA ‘A’ cut)
Women’s 400 IM
Winner: Jing Quah, Texas A&M, 4:09.09
Men’s 400 IM
Winner: Andres Puente Bustamante, Texas A&M, 3:45.46
Women’s 100 Fly
Winner: Taylor Pike, Texas A&M, 53.16
Men’s 100 Fly
Winner: Jace Brown, Texas A&M, 47.54
Women’s 200 Free
Winner: Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M, 1:44.40
Men’s 200 Free
Winner: Mark Theall, Texas A&M, 1:32.98
Women’s 100 Breast
Winner: Emilie Boll, LSU, 1:00.57
Men’s 100 Breast
Winner: Tanner Olson, Texas A&M, 51.39 (School Record, NCAA ‘A’ cut)
Women’s 100 Back
Winner: Emma Carlton, Texas A&M, 53.56
Men’s 100 Back
Winner: Shaine Casas, Texas A&M, 43.87 (SEC Record, #3 all-time, NCAA ‘A’ cut)
Women’s 800 Free Relay
Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Yelle, Quah, Toney, Stepanek), 7:11.00
Men’s 800 Free Relay
Winner: Texas A&M ‘A’ (Theall, Bobo, Bratanov, Sohn), 6:21.18
2020 Georgia Invite
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Fa’Amausili, Hartman, Harnish, Parker)
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Acevedo, Dalmolin, Murphy, Downing), 1:23.60 (School Record, NCAA ‘A’ cut)
Women’s 400 IM
Winner: Callie Dickinson, Georgia, 4:10.56
Men’s 400 IM
Winner: Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia, 3:42.78
Women’s 100 Fly
Winner: Jenny Halden, Florida State, 52.67
Men’s 100 Fly
Winner: Camden Murphy, Georgia, 44.89 (School Record, NCAA ‘A’ cut)
Women’s 200 Free
Winner: Courtney Harnish, Georgia, 1:45.22
Men’s 200 Free
Winner: Jake Magahey, Georgia, 1:33.50
Women’s 100 Breast
Winner: Zoie Hartman, Georgia, 58.34 (NCAA ‘A’ cut)
Men’s 100 Breast
Winner: Jack Dalmolin, Georgia, 52.25
Women’s 100 Back
Winner: Gabi Fa’Amausili, Georgia, 53.18
Men’s 100 Back
Winner: Jack Dalmolin, Georgia, 45.29
Women’s 800 Free Relay
Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Harnish, Barczyk, Dickinson, Hartman), 7:03.94
Men’s 800 Free Relay
Winner: Georgia ‘A’ (Urlando, Acevedo, Dunham, Magahey), 6:16.42 (NCAA ‘A’ cut)