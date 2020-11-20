UGA Invite Day 3 Prelims: Bulldog Bradley Dunham Goes Another PR: 1:42.0 200 BK

GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18 – 20, 2020

Athens, GA

Live results

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated this morning, picking up the top times in every single event (and the top two or more times in most events).

Redshirt Georgia sophomore Bradley Dunham continues to impress this weekend. After going lifetime bests in the 50 back (22.11), 100 back (46.59) and 200 free (1:34.90) so far since Wednesday, Dunham put up a new best to lead the 200 back prelims this morning with a 1:42.02. He led a UGA surge, as Javier Acevedo (1:42.79), Ian Grum (1:43.48) and Keegan Walsh (1:43.78) followed closely behind.

Georgia juniors Dakota Luther and Danielle Dellatorre paced the 200 fly and 200 breast prelims, respectively, on the women’s side. Luther was 1:55.86, touching just ahead of senior teammate Courtney Harnish (1:56.00), while Dellatorre hit a 2:08.36 as sophomore teammate Zoie Hartman joined her under 2:10 (2:09.38).

Georgia freshman Luca Urlando led the way in the 200 fly, clocking a 1:43.04, off of his 1:40.91 lifetime best. Junior teammate Andrew Abruzzo was just behind at 1:43.14, his first time under 1:45. Senior Camden Murphy was third in 1:44.33, and their duel tonight will be one of the races to watch in finals.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS