James Gibson on ISL Final: “We’ve got our strategy down” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

In preparation for the ISL finale, the media sat down with all 4 GMs of the teams in the final. James Gibson, the GM for Energy Standard, the defending league champions, is confident in where his team stands. After losing their monumental first match in league history to the Cali Condors in Match #1 of this season, they’re ready to take revenge.

2
SCCOACH
1 hour ago

Not sure where to post this… but clicking on a link to an article and having it go to a full page ad and having to click out of it to see the article is quite annoying.

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Admin
Reply to  SCCOACH
24 seconds ago

Our apologies. We are aware of this and we are stopping it. We agree 100% that it is annoying.

