James Gibson on ISL Final: “We’ve got our strategy down” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL
- Saturday, November 21: 2-4pm CET/7-9am U.S. Central
- Sunday, November 22: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Energy Standard / London Roar
In preparation for the ISL finale, the media sat down with all 4 GMs of the teams in the final. James Gibson, the GM for Energy Standard, the defending league champions, is confident in where his team stands. After losing their monumental first match in league history to the Cali Condors in Match #1 of this season, they’re ready to take revenge.
Not sure where to post this… but clicking on a link to an article and having it go to a full page ad and having to click out of it to see the article is quite annoying.
Our apologies. We are aware of this and we are stopping it. We agree 100% that it is annoying.