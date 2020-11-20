2020 UGA FALL INVITE

Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20, 2020

Ramsey Center at University of Georgia, Athens, GA

SCY

Invite Format

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “UGA Fall Invitational 2020”

On the second night of finals at the 2020 UGA invite, the Georgia Bulldogs picked up 13 more wins against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida State Seminoles.

One of those wins came from senior Camden Murphy in the men’s 100 fly. After a second-place swim in the prelims, coming second to fellow Bulldog Luca Urlando, Murphy came back tonight to take the win in a 44.89. That swim for him improves upon his previous school record of 45.03 which he set at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Murphy is now the only swimmer in Georgia to break 45 seconds in the 100 fly. Luca Urlando sits at second, having swum a 45.10 at prelims this morning. Urlando finished behind Murphy in tonight’s by 0.42 seconds with a 45.31 for second place. Third place in the event went to Georgia Tech’s Christian Ferraro with a 45.89 to improve upon his own school record of 46.07 from 2019.

That race for Murphy was only the sixth race of the night but it was actually his second school record for Georgia of the session as the men’s 4×50 medley relay also broke the school record. The team of Javier Acevedo, Jack Dalmolin, Camden Murphy, and Dillon Downing broke the previous mark of 1:24.31 from 2016 NCAA Championships;

Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay Georgia School Record, Comparative Splits

UGA Fall Invite 2020 2016 NCAA Championships Back Javier Acevedo 21.14 Taylor Dale 20.82 Breast Jack Dalmolin 23.83 John Mattern 24.32 Fly Camden Murphy 19.77 Pace Clark 20.43 Free Dillon Downing 18.86 Michael Trice 18.74

It was a tight race in the men’s 4×50 medley tonight, with Georgia and Georgia Tech battling it out and finishing just 0.39 seconds apart. Georgia Tech was ahead at the 150 mark of the event but Bulldog Dillon Downing was able to bring it home with an 18.86 freestyle leg to take over Yellow Jacket Austin Daniel who closed the race out with a 19.38 split. Ultimately, Georgia won the event in a 1:23.60 to Georiga Tech’s 1:23.89. Florida State came in at third with a 1:25.60;

Georgia Georgia Tech Florida State Back Javier Acevedo 21.14 Kyle Barone 21.06 Mason Herbert 21.67 Breast Jack Dalmolin 23.83 Caio Pumputis 23.21 Izaak Bastian 24.27 Fly Camden Murphy 19.77 Christian Ferraro 20.24 Domen Demsar 20.67 Free Dillon Downing 18.86 Austin Daniel 19.38 Peter Varjasi 18.99

This record for Murphy is his third school record of the meet, having helped break the 4×50 freestyle relay yesterday and the 100 fly record earlier tonight. Georgia Tech’s team in the relay also downed their school record which previously sat at a 1:24.23 from back in 2018.

In the women’s 100 fly, Jenny Halden picked up Florida States’ only win of the night with a 52.67 victory. Her time exactly matched that which Georgia’s Courtney Harnish swam this morning in prelims. Harnish didn’t swim the final and Halden moved up from 3rd to 1st place. Georgia’s Dakota Luther retained her second-place ranking from prelims, coming in behind Halden in the final with a 53.22, more than a second faster than her prelim swim of 54.30.

While Harnish didn’t swim the 100 fly, her rest paid off as she came back to win the next event, the 200 free, in a 1:45.22. Harnish’s winning swim included some solid splitting including a final 50 that was quicker than both the second and third 50s.

Courtney Harnish 200 Freestyle Splits

25.04 26.89 (51.93) 26.81 (1:18.74) 26.48 (1:45.22)

Harnish was followed in the event by fellow Bulldogs Jillian Barczyk (1:46.30) and Maxine Parker (1:47.59) for second and third.

After falling from first seed in the prelim to fourth place in the final of the 500 freestyle, Andrew Abruzzo managed to retain the top spot in the 400 IM tonight, winning the event with a 3:42.78. That’s a best time for Abruzzo, improving upon his 3:43.53 from the 2019 SEC Championships. The time is still a few seconds off what he’ll need to go in order to hit the NCAA ‘A’ standard which sits at a 3:39.16. Nick Vane from Florida State finished a few seconds after Abruzzo for second in a 3:45.50, moving him up from 4th in the prelims to 2nd place tonight. With that swim, Vane breaks the previous school record which was set back in 2012 by Juan Carlos Sequera. He improves upon Sequera’s 3:45.83 record by a mere 0.33 seconds. To round out the top three, Ian Grum from Georgia swam a 3:46.41 to improve upon his 3:47.70 from this morning.

Georgia also picked up wins in all the women’s 4×50 medley and both 4×200 freestyle relays.

Each other relay win was a bit more decisive for Georgia, with the women swimming a 1:36.85 4×50 medley to beat Florida States’ team (1:38.90) by more than two seconds. In third and fourth in the heat were two other Georgia teams swimming 1:40.36 and 1:41.28 for third and fourth. Georgia Tech’s two entered relays rounded out the heat in fifth and sixth as the two other Florida State teams were DQed.

Georgia’s ‘A’ team in the 4×200 freestyle relay was untouchable in the event, with Courtney Harnish, Jillin Barczyk, Callie Dickinson, and Zoie Hartman swimming a 7:03.94, ahead of their ‘B’ team’s 7:15.84 for second and Florida State’s 7:25.10 for third.

In the men’s 4×200, Luca Urlando, Javier Acevedo, Bradley Dunham, and Jake Magahey raced to a 6:16.42 victory. The swim for them was 4 seconds over the school record of 6:12.54 which Matias Koski, Pace Clark, Jay Litherland, and Gunnar Bentz set at 2016 NCAA Championships.

Among the other event winners for Georgia were Gabi Fa’amausili and Javier Acevedo in their respective 100 backstroke finals. Fa’amausili had the top time in the women’s event with a 53.06; just over her previous best and 9th fastest time ever from a Georgia Bulldog of 52.71. On the men’s side, Acevedo was a 45.29 improving upon his 45.60 from this morning.

Zoie Hartman got a bit faster tonight to win the 100 breast, swimming a 58.34 after a 58.72 prelim swim. The time, however, was not quite fast enough to better her own school record in the event which currently sits at a 58.21. On the men’s side, Jack Dalmolin led the 100 breast field by hitting a 52.25 best time and taking out prelim winner Harrison Wayner and Caio Pumputis. Pumputis of Georgia Teach ended up second with a 52.42 and Georgia Bulldog Wayner ended up falling to third with a 53.22.

To add to Georgia’s 13 wins for the evening, Cali Dickinson took the top spot in the 400 IM with a personal best of 4:10.56, and Jake Magahey was first in the 200 free in a 1:33.50, just over his best time of 1:32.32.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2

University of Georgia: 1043 Georgia Tech: 718 Florida State: 702

Check back in tomorrow for 1 final day of racing at the 2020 UGA Fall Invite.