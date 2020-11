Watch All The Race Videos From Day 1 of College Invites

Kate Douglass’s 1:51.89 200 IM Highlights Tennessee Invite Day 1 Prelims SEC foes Alabama and Tennessee join with the ACC’s Virginia for a three day invite-style double dual in Knoxville this week.

NCAA Extends Division I Recruiting Dead Period Through April 15 The NCAA Division I Council extended a moratorium on in-person recruiting activity until at least April 15 amid rising coronavirus cases nationally.

Kelly Pash on Getting Back into the Habit of Racing (Video) Texas sophomore Kelly Pash dropped 2.4 seconds to crack 2:00 and pop a 1:59.58 for a third-place finish and earned a spot at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Training Blocks: A Couple of Weeks With The LSU Tigers The LSU coaching staff gives us a glimpse into a week of Christmas training in 2019 and some of their workouts from November 2020.