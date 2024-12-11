Lani Pallister Sets New Championship Record In 800 Free, Gose Breaks 2nd German Record Of Meet

2024 Short Course World Championships

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

Podium

Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42 Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90 Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22 Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:09.39 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 8:15.16 Anja Kesely (HUN) – 8:18.04 Gan Ching Hwee (SGP) – 8:18.85

Numerous records went down in the women’s 800 freestyle on Wednesday night as Lani Pallister of Australia swam to a Championship Record time of a 8:01.95, defending her title in the event as well. that broke the old World Championship Record of a 8:02.90 that Li Bingjie swam to win the event at the 2021 World Championships.

Pallister also became the first Australian gold in the 800 free for women since 1997 when Natasha Bowron won the event.

Split Comparison

Lani Pallister Lani Pallister Li Bingjie Li Bingjie Split Total Time Split Total Time 50 27.5 27.5 27.68 27.68 100 29.76 57.26 30.03 57.71 150 30.02 1:27.28 30.21 1:27.92 200 30.2 1:57.48 30.31 1:58.23 250 30.38 2:27.86 30.48 2:28.71 300 30.53 2:58.39 30.43 2:59.14 350 30.2 3:28.59 30.46 3:29.60 400 30.18 3:58.77 30.58 4:00.18 450 30.04 4:28.81 30.67 4:30.85 500 30.26 4:59.07 30.53 5:01.38 550 30.47 5:29.54 30.68 5:32.06 600 30.38 5:59.92 30.7 6:02.76 650 30.5 6:30.42 30.59 6:33.35 700 30.9 7:01.32 30.51 7:03.86 750 30.96 7:32.28 30.26 7:34.12 800 29.67 8:01.95 28.78 8:02.90

Pallister took the event out much faster as she was over half a second ahead of record pace at the 200 mark. She grew that lead over the course of the race. The biggest difference was the closing 50 as Li Bingjie split a 28.78 on her final 50 while Pallister split a 29.67. Pallister was out in front of the record enough though that she was able to touch ahead of the previous mark.

Also setting a record was German’s Isabel Gose. Gose swam to her 2nd German record of the meet as she won silver in a 8:05.42. Gose also earned Germany’s first medal ever in the race.

Gose broke the previous German National Record of a 8:08.02 that Sarah Kohler swam in 2019 at the German Championships. Kohler now has two German records left standing as she still holds the LCM 800 free and the SCM 1500 free.