Lani Pallister Sets New Championship Record In 800 Free, Gose Breaks 2nd German Record Of Meet

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat
- World Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – Li Bingjie, CHN (2018)
World Championship Record: 8:02.90 – Li Bingjie, CHN (2021)
- 2022 World Champion: Lani Pallister, AUS – 8:04.07
Podium
- Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42
- Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90
- Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:09.39
- Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 8:15.16
- Anja Kesely (HUN) – 8:18.04
- Gan Ching Hwee (SGP) – 8:18.85
Numerous records went down in the women’s 800 freestyle on Wednesday night as Lani Pallister of Australia swam to a Championship Record time of a 8:01.95, defending her title in the event as well. that broke the old World Championship Record of a 8:02.90 that Li Bingjie swam to win the event at the 2021 World Championships.
Pallister also became the first Australian gold in the 800 free for women since 1997 when Natasha Bowron won the event.
Split Comparison
|Lani Pallister
|Lani Pallister
|Li Bingjie
|Li Bingjie
|Split
|Total Time
|Split
|Total Time
|50
|27.5
|27.5
|27.68
|27.68
|100
|29.76
|57.26
|30.03
|57.71
|150
|30.02
|1:27.28
|30.21
|1:27.92
|200
|30.2
|1:57.48
|30.31
|1:58.23
|250
|30.38
|2:27.86
|30.48
|2:28.71
|300
|30.53
|2:58.39
|30.43
|2:59.14
|350
|30.2
|3:28.59
|30.46
|3:29.60
|400
|30.18
|3:58.77
|30.58
|4:00.18
|450
|30.04
|4:28.81
|30.67
|4:30.85
|500
|30.26
|4:59.07
|30.53
|5:01.38
|550
|30.47
|5:29.54
|30.68
|5:32.06
|600
|30.38
|5:59.92
|30.7
|6:02.76
|650
|30.5
|6:30.42
|30.59
|6:33.35
|700
|30.9
|7:01.32
|30.51
|7:03.86
|750
|30.96
|7:32.28
|30.26
|7:34.12
|800
|29.67
|8:01.95
|28.78
|8:02.90
Pallister took the event out much faster as she was over half a second ahead of record pace at the 200 mark. She grew that lead over the course of the race. The biggest difference was the closing 50 as Li Bingjie split a 28.78 on her final 50 while Pallister split a 29.67. Pallister was out in front of the record enough though that she was able to touch ahead of the previous mark.
Also setting a record was German’s Isabel Gose. Gose swam to her 2nd German record of the meet as she won silver in a 8:05.42. Gose also earned Germany’s first medal ever in the race.
Gose broke the previous German National Record of a 8:08.02 that Sarah Kohler swam in 2019 at the German Championships. Kohler now has two German records left standing as she still holds the LCM 800 free and the SCM 1500 free.