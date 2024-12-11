G Walsh on 100 Free AR in Semis: “I think I was supposed to hold back a little bit, but…”

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Gretchen Walsh had another historic night in Budapest, breaking the American record in the 100 Free before winning her first individual world title in the 50 fly. Her winning time of 24.02 was the 2nd fastest performance ever and less than .1 away from the world record she set last night in semis.
I wish that Gretchen swam the 50 fly on the mixed 200 Medley Relay. But I guess 2 events was enough for the night.