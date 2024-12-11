Gretchen Walsh Breaks American and World Championship Record in 100 Free Semi-Final

2024 Short Course World Championships

Gretchen Walsh continued her absolutely dominant performance this meet with a new American and Championship record in the second semi-final of the women’s 100 freestyle.

Results

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell , AUS (2017)

, AUS (2017) World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez, CAN (2018)

World Championship Record: 50.77 – Emma McKeon , AUS (2022)

2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS – 50.77

Top 8

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 50.49 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 51.56 Kate Douglass (USA) – 51.67 Daria Klepikova (NAB) – 51.68 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 51.83 Freya Anderson (GBR) – 52.07 Kasia Wasick (POL) – 52.28 Milla Jansen (AUS) -52.31

Walsh had never swam the event SCM coming into this week, but clearly that isn’t stopping her. Her 50.49 is the 2nd fastest performance in history, only after Cate Campbell‘s World Record 50.25. Her swim tonight broke the championship record of 50.77 set by Emma Mckeon in 2022.

Top 5 Performances:

Walsh also broke the American record set by teammate Kate Douglass earlier this season. Douglass swam the event at the Singapore leg of the World Cup and went 50.82, setting the American record until Walsh’s 50.49 tonight.

Daria Klepnikova Sets New Russian Record

In the first semi-final for the 100 free, Daria Klepikova broke the Russian National Record. Klepnikova went 51.56 to break Veronika Andrusenko‘s 52.02 from 2015.

Klepikova is competing as a Neutral Athlete at this year’s World Championships, and this time helped her to qualify 4th for the final.