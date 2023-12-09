Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kelsey Wog Takes Down Canadian Record in 100 Breaststroke (SCM): 1:04.22

December 09th, 2023 International, News, Records

Breaststroke has long been a weakness for the Canadian women, but over the past few months a number of athletes have thrown their hats in the ring in the lead up to the Paris Olympics.

The latest on that list is Kelsey Wog, who just hit a Canadian Record in the 100-meter (short course) breaststroke. Competing at the Prairie Winter Invitational on December 8, the 25-year-old clocked 1:04.22 to clip the old record, held by Annamay Pierse, by just six hundredths of a second. That record had stood since 2009.

Her coach, Vlastik Cerny said of the swim:

“It was on her mind for sure. I thought she would really have to swim the first 50 relaxed so she could finish it off. I’m pleased for her. She wanted to go after [the national record] after Pan Am Games and I said to her, let’s do it. The biggest thing was she verbalized that she wanted to do it. Any time she verbalizes that she wants to do something, I believe in her.”

Wog opened in 30.56 and home in 33.66. She improved on both 50s compared to her prelims swim (1:04.92), closing almost half a second faster (33.66 to 34.15).

Wog’s previous best was set during the 2020 ISL Season, where she competed for the Toronto Titans (1:04.79). She’ll chase down the 200 breaststroke record later this meet which stands at 2:16.83, also set by Pierse in 2009. Wog has momentum behind her as she set her best time just under a month ago (2:17.00). Previously, her fastest performance was 2:17.13, also set in 2020 during the ISL season.

Before November of this year, Wog hadn’t set a best time in breaststroke since November 2020. Her best long course times were both set in February 2020 at the U Sports Swimming Championship, where she punched 1:06.44 in the 100 breast and 2:22.42 in the 200 breast. If she can translate those improvements to the big pool, Wog will be in a prime position to vie for her second Olympic appearance.

At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Sophie Angus split 1:06.21 to help lift Canada’s 400 medley relay to a bronze medal. Then at Junior Worlds, 17-year-old Alexanne Lepage swept the breaststroke events, clocking 1:06.58 in the 100 and a Canadian girls’ 15-17 national age group of 2:24.70 in the 200. Finally, at the Pan American Games, the Canadian women were dominant across the breaststroke events, with Rachel Nicol and Angus going 1-2 in the 100 and Sydney Pickrem and Wog doing the same in the 200.

