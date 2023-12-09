2023 Winter Junior Champs – East: Jacob Johnson Leads Slew of Scratches For Day 4 Finals

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Tonight’s session at the 2023 Winter Junior Championships – East will feature the finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay.

There were a slew of scratches on the final night of competition. The top scratch came in the boy’s 100 free, where Jacob Johnson scratched out of the A-final after finishing 7th in prelims with a time of 44.08, moving 9th place finisher Blake Almicke into the A-final.

Due to this, Jack Mills and Kenneth Barnicle had a swim-off for the last spot in the B-final after tying for 17th in prelims with identical times of 44.65. Though results of the swim-off are unavailable, Mills now holds the last spot in the B-final, while Barnicle holds the top spot in the C-final. Additional scratches from Sascha Macht (23rd – 44.82) and Seth Tolentino (24th – 44.84) also moved George Gonzalez (26th – 44.94) and Benton Grutter (27th – 44.95) into C-final.

The girl’s 100 free also had several scratches. After finishing 18th and 20th in prelims, Elle Scott (49.98) and Lillie Nesty (50.17) both scratched out of the C-final of the event. With several additional scratches, Maryn McDade (50.50) and Isabelle Budnik (50.72) were moved into the C-final after finishing 26th and 30th in prelims, respectively.

The boy’s 200 fly saw Matthew Marsteiner scratch the B-final after finishing 11th in prelims with a time of 1:46.91. His scratch moved Ryan Erisman (17th – 1:47.79) into B-final, Michael Gumino (25th – 1:48.33) into C-final. An additional scratch by Carter Lancaster, who finished 18th in prelims (1:47.82) moved Owen Lindsay (26th – 1:48.81) into C-final as well.

There was only 1 scratch in the girl’s 200 fly final as Stella Chapman scratched out of the C-final after finishing 23rd in prelims (2:01.26). With her scratch, first alternate Anna Shnowske was moved into the C-final (2:01.47).

The boy’s 200 backstroke saw scratches from 24th place finisher Eric Lee (1:46.80) and 25th place finisher Liam Carrington (1:46.85), moving 26th place finisher Luke Amerson into the C-final with his time of 1:46.94 from prelims.

Torri Abruzzo scratched the C-final of the girl’s 200 backstroke after posting a time of 1:57.18 to finish 17th in prelims, moving Katie Buehler (1:58.28) into the C-final.