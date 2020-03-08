Kathleen Baker Feels like 1:07 Makes her a “Real” Breaststroker (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Top 3

Regan Smith led the race from the start, pushing through fatigue as Kathleen Baker gained on her during the last 25 meters. Smith touched first at 2:06.16 while Baker’s lunge forward earned her a PB and 2020 World #3 time of 2:06.46. Baker was just three-tenths off her lifetime best of 2:06.14.

Taking third also under 2:10 was Aggie Lisa Bratton, clocking in at 2:09.63. Winning the B-final was 15-year-old Mackenzie Lanning, touching in at 2:15.34.