Kathleen Baker Feels like 1:07 Makes her a “Real” Breaststroker (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
Top 3
- GOLD: Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:06.16
- SILVER: Kathleen Baker (TE)- 2:06.46
- BRONZE: Lisa Bratton (AGS)- 2:09.63
Regan Smith led the race from the start, pushing through fatigue as Kathleen Baker gained on her during the last 25 meters. Smith touched first at 2:06.16 while Baker’s lunge forward earned her a PB and 2020 World #3 time of 2:06.46. Baker was just three-tenths off her lifetime best of 2:06.14.
Taking third also under 2:10 was Aggie Lisa Bratton, clocking in at 2:09.63. Winning the B-final was 15-year-old Mackenzie Lanning, touching in at 2:15.34.
Uh, yah..
One of the striking things about this (incredible) meet was how many great second and third place finishes there were, swims that for the most part seemed to go under the radar. In Baker’s events, most of the buzz was about Regan Smith — and rightfully so — but Baker’s performances, especially this 100 breast, indicate that she’s going to be a serous challenger in the 200 IM at Trials, and if she makes it, at the Olympics. She’s also going to be a huge threat in the backstrokes; Smith is the favorite, as she should be, but she’s going to have to be at the top of her game to hold Baker off, especially in the 100. Another swim… Read more »
I think the Cal guys used the meet to test their speed out. Not saying they were fully rested but they certainly weren’t tired from heavy training. Other swimmers/coaches also seemed to get the memo to not overtrain heading into trials. Nice adjustment made by those that did this.