Kamminga Clocks Another Dutch Record: 2:07.54 200 Breast In Antwerp Heats

2020 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE

Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th

Wezenberg Pool, Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

24-year-old Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands has a difficult time not breaking a national record when racing.

On day 1 of the 2020 Antwerp Diamond Race, he took the 100m breast Dutch mark down to 58.52 in the morning heats before slashing another .09 off the standard to land at 58.43 in the final. That outing made Kamminga, the two-time 2019 European Short Course Champion, the 3rd fastest performer all-time.

Now Kamminga has moved on to the 200m breast here in Belgium, logging another new personal best and national record in this morning’s heats.

Splitting 1:01.46/1:06.08, Kamminga hit the wall in a monster effort of 2:07.54 to obliterate the field by over 15 seconds. Kamminga’s time this morning overtakes his own previous lifetime best and Dutch standard of 2:07.96, a time he put up last Octobre at the FINA World Cup stop in Budapest.

Split comparison between the races includes the following, showing how the man was more aggressive on the front end during the morning’s swim. However with Kamminga’s historical pattern, we may see this 2:07.54 drop even further yet tonight.

Old Record of 2:07.96 – 1:02.14/1:05.82

New Record of 2:07.54 – 1:01.46/1:06.08

Kamminga is now positioned as the world’s 19th fastest performer all-time in this men’s 200m breast event. Seasons rankings-wise, the man moves from slot #6 to now become the 2nd fastest performer on the globe since last August.