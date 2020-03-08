Indian River Takes 46th-Straight Men’s, 38th-Straight Women’s NJCAA Titles

2020 NJCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A 2nd sprint free relay win for the Iowa Central Community College men did little to halt the onward march of Indian River, as the Pioneers won their 46th-straight men’s title and 38th-straight women’s title on Saturday at the NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

On the women’s side, the final day effort was led by second-year swimmer Emma Colvin, who successfully defended her title in the women’s 50 fly with a dominant 24.85. That made her a perfect 8-for-8 in the meet, including previous individual wins in the 50 free, 100 IM, and 100 fly.

Also finishing her meet with an individual four-peat for Indian River was Hannah Kiely, who won the 200 back on Saturday in 2:03.98 – two-and-a-half seconds clear of the field. She previously won the 50 back (26.12), 100 back (56.45), and 200 IM (2:03.38), and like Colvin she was also on four Indian River relays.

Second-year swimmer Savanna Best also cemented a second-straight four-for-four performance for Indian River by winning the women’s 200 breast on the final day of competition. Her time of 2:17.39 was faster than her winning mark from last season. She previously won the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 400 IM at the meet.

With Colvin leading off and Kiely swimming the 2nd leg, the Indian River women flew to a win in the women’s 400 free relay in 3:28.58, almost 7 seconds ahead of runners-up Southwestern Oregon, which capped an undefeated meet for the Pioneer women – they won every single event, swimming and diving, at this year’s championships.

On the men’s side of the pool, a battle of titans in the 100 freestyle final saw Iowa Central’s Billy Cruz swim a 43.71 to upend Indian River’s Jarryd Baxter (44.91). That loss will go down as the only individual loss at the NJCAA Championships in Baxter’s career after he won all 7 of his previous events.

That foretold the meet-ending relay win for Iowa Central in the men’s 400 free relay. Including a 42.91 anchor for Cruz, Iowa Central swam a 3:01.65 to beat Indian River by almost 2 seconds. Indian River, who rarely lose a relay at the NJCAA Championships, won only 2 of 5 at this year’s meet after Iowa Central topped the 200 and 400 free relays and Barton won the 200 medley relay.

But the Indian River men still picked up a few wins and finished off a few category sweeps on Saturday. Elias Contogonas won the men’s 1650 free in 15:43.59 after earlier winning the 500 free (4:32.59) and 1000 free (9:27.22). His margins-of-victory grew as the races got longer, finishing with almost a 28 second gap in the mile.

Jack Oliver also finished off a backstroke sweep for Indian River, winning the 200 back in 1:49.06 to add to his earlier win in the 100 back in 50.55.

Barton’s Jonathan Reeder was named the NJCAA Men’s Coach of the Year after leading his team to a runner-up finish, while Indian River’s Sion Brinn won the Women’s Coach of the Year award.

Final Team Standings

Women:

Indian River – 1262 Barton Community College – 623 Southwestern Oregon CC – 545 Iowa Central Community College – 515 South Georgia State College – 493 Monroe Community College – 196 Fashion Institute of Technology – 153 Genesee Community College – 50 Iowa Lakes Community College – 38 Rose State College – 35

Men:

Indian River – 1112.5 Barton Community College – 811.5 Iowa Central – 797.5 Southwestern Oregon CC – 582 Monroe Community College – 224 Iowa Lakes Community College – 220.5 South Georgia State College – 209 Erie Community College – 117 Genesee Community College – 107

Other Day 4 Winners: