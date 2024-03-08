2024 NJCAA Champs Day 2: Despite Two Relay DQs, Indian River Moves into Commanding Leads

2024 NJCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2 (TOP 5)

WOMEN

Indian River – 653 Southwestern Oregon CC – 323 Barton CC – 281 Jamestown CC – 226 Iowa Central CC – 176

MEN

Indian River – 643 Southwestern Oregon CC – 369 Iowa Central CC – 293 Barton CC – 238 Monroe CC – 169

There was no movement in the top 5 men’s or women’s teams through the 2nd day of the 2024 NJCAA Championships. Indian River has expanded their leads in both the men’s and women’s meets. Southwestern Oregon CC is still holding 2nd in both meets as well.

Indian River took the women’s 200 free relay in 1:34.35, touching 1st by nearly 8 seconds. Sarah Gonzalez (24.33), Sara Safranko (23.17), Ane Meier (23.70), and Ana Villamil (23.15) combined to earn the win. From that relay, Meier would go on to win an individual event as well. She won the women’s 200 free relay, swimming 1:51.14, which was the top time in the field by nearly 4 seconds.

The men’s 200 free relay was also won by Indian River. Riccardo Pandin (20.07), Felipe Costa (20.21), Joshua Parry (19.89), and Tom Ferguson (19.99) teamed up to clock a 1:20.16. Parry would go on to win an individual event as well. He took the men’s 200 free in 1;37.44, beating out runner-up Ferguson (1:39.02) by over a second.

IRSC’s Owen McLaughlin took the men’s 100 fly in 48.01, leading a 1-2-3 charge for his team. Felipe Costa was 2nd in 48.25, while Gabriel Morales was 3rd in 48.43.

Indian River was even more dominant in the women’s 100 fly, which Sophia Diaz won decisively in 54.60. Teammate Giulianna Garcia came in 2nd with a 56.35, Sophia Kogelschatz was 3rd in 58.30, and Sterling Carr took 4th in 59.22, making it a 1-2-3-4 punch by Indian River.

The men’s 400 IM went to Indian River’s Anderson Brown, who won in 3:53.48. The 400 IM was another sweep by IRSC, as Adriana Roldan won the women’s race in 4:28.38.

In the women’s 50 back, Indian River’s Nika Tomic clocked a 26.99 to earn the win. IRSC’s Gabriel Morales won the men’s 50 back in 22.29.

In a crazy turn of events, both Indian River’s men’s and women’s 400 medley relay got DQ’d at the end of the session. With IRSC out of the picture, Southwestern Oregon CC won the women’s 400 medley relay in 4:01.51. Manon Cuisinier (1:01.59), Claire Eilers (1:05.63), Danielle Meinema (59.99), and Joane Arzalluz (54.30) teamed up to earn the win. Barton CC ended up taking the men’s 400 medley relay, seeing Louis Ainley (49.41), Javan Titus (55.13), Dominik Strba (51.59), and Ethan Baylin (44.66) combined for a 3:20.79.

The diving event of the day was men’s 3-meter, which Monroe Community College’s Ryan Campbell won with a score of 334.15.