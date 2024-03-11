Indian River Makes History with 50th-Straight Men’s NJCAA Title; IRSC Women Win Title #46

2024 NJCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Indian River – 1374 Southwestern Oregon CC – 674 Barton CC – 560 Jamestown CC – 422 Iowa Central CC – 354

MEN

Indian River – 1330 Southwestern Oregon CC – 806 Iowa Central CC – 590 Barton CC – 467 Monroe CC – 331

Indian River State College made history this weekend, winning their 50th consecutive men’s NJCAA team title. It’s an incredible feat for the storied junior college program. They won this title by a landslide, scoring 1330 points to runner-up Southwestern Oregon CC’s 806 points. The Indian River women’s team isn’t far behind, having won their 46th-straight NJCAA title this weekend. The IRSC women’s team was even more dominant than the men this year, scoring 1374 points to double runner-up Southwest Oregon’s score of 674.

There was another NJCAA record that fell on Saturday, coming at the hands of Indian River’s Joshua Parry. In the men’s 50 free final, Parry clocked a 21.07, breaking the NJCAA record of 21.27, which had stood since 2017. Indian River’s Sophia Diaz nearly broke the record in the women’s 50 fly, winning the event in 24.89. The record sits at 24.62 from 2017.

Diaz and Parry also helped Indian River relays to victory on the final night of the meet. In the women’s 400 free relay, Sara Safranko (50.87), Ane Meier (50.92), Diaz (51.31), and Giulianna Garcia (51.52) teamed up to earn the win for IRSC with a 3:24.62. Parry (44.11), Owen McLaughlin (43.86), Tom Ferguson (43.61), and Riccardo Pandin (44.07) combined to win the men’s 400 free relay for Indian River with a 2:55.65.

Out of those relays, there were a few more individual event winners on the day. Safranko won the women’s 100 free in 50.72, a tick faster than she swam leading off the relay. Pandin was the winner of the men’s 100 free, clocking a 43.17. That time was way faster than his anchor split on the relay and wasn’t super far off the NJCAA record of 42.76, which is held by former South African star sprinter Brad Tandy from 2012.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS