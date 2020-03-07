Indian River Wins All Except One Event on Day 3 of NJCAA National Championships

2020 NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

The Indian River State College men and women extended their lead on Day 3 of the 2020 NJCAA National Championships. The women ended the days with wins in every event, continuing a three-day tend, while the men won every event except for the final relay.

We’ll skip to that relay first, because it was the closest, and arguably the most exciting, event of the day. Barton Community College had built a solid lead, getting the fastest splits in the field from Aidan Gantenbein on back (23.62) and Ryan Downing on breast (24.65), but a 22.40 fly leg allowed Southwestern Oregon to take the lead, and Iowa Central was in the hunt as well, thanks to Billy Cruz‘s 21.14 fly leg, the fastest of the night.

But Barton wasn’t done yet, as they came roaring back with a 20.37 anchor leg by Carlon McClerkin who ran down Southwestern Oregon and touched the wall in 1:31.04, just 0.02s ahead of Southwestern Oregon. Iowa Central was right behind at 1:31.11, followed by Indian River at 1:31.39, meaning that the top four teams finished within 0.35s of each other in a thrilling race.

As we mentioned, the Indian River women won every event tonight, led by several women who’ve now won three individual events in three days. Emma Colvin started the action with a 59.15 win in the 100 IM. She’d already won the 50 freshman and the 100 fly earlier this week.

Hannah Kiely is now 2-2 in the backstroke events after her 56.45 victory tonight. She also won the 200 IM on Wednesday. Likewise, Savanna Best is now 3-3 for individual event titles this week, winning the 100 breast in 1:03.95 tonight to go along with victories in the 50 breast and 400 IM the last two days.

After leading a 1-3 Indian River sweep in the 1000 free, Victoria Ortiz did the same tonight, winning the 500 free in 4:57.17. Meanwhile, Camryn Hudson may have had the most dominant victory of the night with a 2:02.55 victory in the 200 fly, finishing over four seconds ahead of anyone else.

Finally, the foursome of Kiely (26.23), Best (28.64), Colvin (24.59), and Ortiz (24.39) combined for a 1:43.85 victory in the 200 medley relay. At the end of the session, Indian River had built a gargantuan, nearly 500 point lead, with one day to go.

Back to the men’s side, Indian River swept the individual competition. Jarryd Baxter continues to put together a great meet. He got the day rolling with a 49.94 win in the 100 IM, to go with his victories in the 200 free and 200 IM the last two days.

Elias Contogonas kept his distance streak alive with a 4:32.59 victory in the 500 free, after winning the 1000 free earlier. Brennan Hammond swam a 1:47.82 in the 200 fly for a five second victory in that event, while Jack Oliver (50.55 – 100 back) and Olle Williamsson (54.31 – 100 breast) also secured wins wins for IRSC.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Men’s Scores:

Indian River State College – 812.5 Barton Community College – 617 Iowa Central Community College – 581 Southwestern Oregon CC – 417.5 Iowa Lakes Community College – 160.5 South Georgia State College – 157.5 Monroe Community College – 152 Genesee Community College – 75 Erie Community College – 72

Women’s Scores: