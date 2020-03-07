2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 3 Race Videos

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The third day of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines featured the finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. Dazzling the evening’s races were the men’s and women’s 100 fly and the women’s 400 IM.

In the women’s 100 fly, it was a tight field after the first 50. Then, Olympian Kelsi Dahlia and teen backstroker Regan Smith began to pull away from the field. At the wall, Dahlia touched out Smith by 0.01s, posting the #3 time in the World this season at 57.33. Smith took second a 57.34, ranking 4th in the world and breaking the 17-18 NAG.

In the men’s sprint fly, Michael Andrew controlled the first half of the race. Into the final meters, Caeleb Dressel utilized his finishing speed to zip past Andrew and break the PSS record in a World top time of 50.92. Andrew settled for second in a lifetime best of 51.33, ranking 6th in the world this season.

Switching gears to the women’s 400 IM, Melanie Margalis had a stunning performance, taking down her 4:35.50 LTB with a 4:32.53. Margalis brilliantly split the race, swimming 1:02.48/1:11.69/1:15.66/1:02.70. Her time currently is the fastest time swam in 2020. Margalis also became the 4th-fastest American and 15th-fastest world performer in history.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Top 3

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Top 3

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Top 3

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

Top 3

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Top 3

MEN’S 400 IM FINALS

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Top 3

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Top 3

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 2018

Top 3