2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 3 Race Videos

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Friday Finals Recap
The third day of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines featured the finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. Dazzling the evening’s races were the men’s and women’s 100 fly and the women’s 400 IM.
In the women’s 100 fly, it was a tight field after the first 50. Then, Olympian Kelsi Dahlia and teen backstroker Regan Smith began to pull away from the field. At the wall, Dahlia touched out Smith by 0.01s, posting the #3 time in the World this season at 57.33. Smith took second a 57.34, ranking 4th in the world and breaking the 17-18 NAG.
In the men’s sprint fly, Michael Andrew controlled the first half of the race. Into the final meters, Caeleb Dressel utilized his finishing speed to zip past Andrew and break the PSS record in a World top time of 50.92. Andrew settled for second in a lifetime best of 51.33, ranking 6th in the world this season.
Switching gears to the women’s 400 IM, Melanie Margalis had a stunning performance, taking down her 4:35.50 LTB with a 4:32.53. Margalis brilliantly split the race, swimming 1:02.48/1:11.69/1:15.66/1:02.70. Her time currently is the fastest time swam in 2020. Margalis also became the 4th-fastest American and 15th-fastest world performer in history.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky (NCAP)- 1:54.59
- SILVER: Siobhan Haughey (CW)- 1:56.48
- BRONZE: Simone Manuel (ALTO)- 1:56.92
MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Andrew Seliskar (CAL)- 1:46.93
- SILVER: Townley Haas (NOVA)- 1:47.48
- BRONZE: Caeleb Dressel (GSC)- 1:47.55
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
Top 3
- GOLD: Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:06.16
- SILVER: Kathleen Baker (TE)- 2:06.46
- BRONZE: Lisa Bratton (AGS)- 2:09.63
MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017
Top 3
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy (CAL)- 1:55.22
- SILVER: Christopher Reid (WOLF)- 1:58.10
- BRONZE: Jacob Pebley (TE)- 1:58.53
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
Top 3
- GOLD: Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 4:32.53
- SILVER: Madisyn Cox (TXLA)- 4:38.88
- BRONZE: Ally McHugh (WA)- 4:42.50
MEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018
Top 3
- GOLD: Jacob Heidtmann (TE)- 4:12.40
- SILVER: Jay Litherland (DYNA)- 4:15.81
- BRONZE: Hsing-Hao Wang (TE)- 4:18.43
WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS
- PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)- 57.33
- SILVER: Regan Smith (RIPT)- 57.34 *17-18 NAG
- BRONZE: Kendyl Stewart (TE)- 57.98
MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS
PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 2018
Top 3
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel (GSC)- 50.92 *PSS Record
- SILVER: Michael Andrew (RPC)- 51.33
- BRONZE: Marius Kusch (TE)- 51.68
