Cal’s Reece Whitley Becomes 10th Fastest Man Ever with 50.8 100 Breast

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Reece Whitley earned his first individual conference title on day 3 of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships. Whitley, a sophomore, was dominant in the 100 breast final, beating any other swimmer in the field by a second and a half. He swam to a 50.85 as he broke 51 for the first time.

Whitley’s Splits:

1st 50- 23.86

2nd 50- 26.99

Final Time- 50.85

With that, Whitley becomes the 10th fastest performer in history in this event. He was just hundredths shy of the Pac-12 Meet Record, which stands at a 50.78 done by USC’s Carsten Vissering last season. Whitley set a new school record tonight, and his time is the 2nd fastest in the NCAA this season. The only man faster is Minnesota’s Max McHugh, who posted a 50.67 at the Big Ten Championships last week. McHugh is tied with Vissering as the 4th fastest man in history.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 100 BREAST