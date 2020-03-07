Cal’s Reece Whitley Becomes 10th Fastest Man Ever with 50.8 100 Breast

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 26-29)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Prelims 11 a.m./Finals 6 p.m. Pacific Time
- Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times
- Diving Recap
- NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Heat Sheets
Cal’s Reece Whitley earned his first individual conference title on day 3 of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships. Whitley, a sophomore, was dominant in the 100 breast final, beating any other swimmer in the field by a second and a half. He swam to a 50.85 as he broke 51 for the first time.
Whitley’s Splits:
- 1st 50- 23.86
- 2nd 50- 26.99
- Final Time- 50.85
With that, Whitley becomes the 10th fastest performer in history in this event. He was just hundredths shy of the Pac-12 Meet Record, which stands at a 50.78 done by USC’s Carsten Vissering last season. Whitley set a new school record tonight, and his time is the 2nd fastest in the NCAA this season. The only man faster is Minnesota’s Max McHugh, who posted a 50.67 at the Big Ten Championships last week. McHugh is tied with Vissering as the 4th fastest man in history.
ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 100 BREAST
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ian Finnerty
|49.69
|2
|Caeleb Dressel
|50.03
|3
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|4
|Max McHugh
|50.30 (T-4)
|5
|Carsten Vissering
|50.30 (T-4)
|6
|Will Licon
|50.68
|7
|Fabian Schwingenschloegl
|50.77
|8
|Nic Fink
|50.80
|9
|Cody Miller
|50.82
|10
|Reece Whitley
|50.85
