Keiser’s Pol Roch Lowers NAIA Championship Record in 400 IM to 3:52.02

2020 NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Keiser University (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final

Podium:

Pol Roch, Keiser 3:52.02* Marti Ranea, Keiser 3:52.95* Zoltan Monori, SCAD 3:54.86

Keiser sophomore Pol Roch took 1.45 seconds off the NAIA Meet Record in the 400 IM on Day 3 of the 2020 NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championship in Knoxville, swimming a personal-best 3:52.02 to win the event for the second year in a row. Roch set the meet record last year, too, going 3:53.47.

Roch and his teammate, freshman Marti Ranea, both crashed through the 3:53 barrier in the final after having swum 3:59.77 and 3:57.80, respectively, in prelims. The pair traded leads throughout the race (Roch was faster in backstroke but Ranea outsplit him by 1.5 seconds on the breaststroke) but Roch finished 1.89 seconds faster to nail down the win.

Much of Roch’s improvement over the last year has come in the middle 200:

Pol Roch, 2019 Pol Roch, 2020 Fly 25.36 / 53.17 (27.81) 24.69 / 53.09 (28.40) Back 1:23.75 (30.58) / 1:53.48 (29.73) 1:23.39 (30.30) / 1:52.67 (29.28) Breast 2:26.57 (33.09) / 3:00.55 (33.98) 2:25.68 (33.01) / 2:59.18 (33.50) Free 3:27.46 (26.91) / 3:53.47 (26.01) 3:26.61 (27.43) / 3:52.02 (25.41)

SCAD’s Zoltan Monori, who placed third in this event as a freshman in 2018 but skipped it last year, took home the bronze medal in 3:54.86. It was a big personal best for the junior, only missing the SCAD program record by .47.

Also scoring in the final were SCAD junior George Harsanyi (3:57.06), Life freshman Anton Smal (3:57.21), Keiser freshman Haakon Syrrist (4:02.03), SCAD sophomore Maik Rieffenstahl (4:03.68), and Cumberlands junior Alan Senn (4:07.16).