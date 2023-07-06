Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff: “I wouldn’t change anything about my past experiences”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katharine Berkoff had a huge swim in the 100 back last week, touching for 2nd behind Regan Smith in a personal best of 58.01. Berkoff admitted she has had her fair share of heartbreak in that event but wouldn’t change anything about her past experiences, knowing that they all led her to this swim.

0
