D-III Vassar College Announces Incoming Class For 2023-24

Vassar College has announced their incoming freshman class for the 2023-2024 season. Vassar is set to bring in a total of ten new athletes with four women and six men committed.

Vassar College, located in Poughkeepsie, New York, is a Division III program in the Liberty League. Both the men’s and women’s teams are led by head coach Lisl Prater-Lee, who is entering her 30th season at the helm of the program.

Anna Little – Huntington, PA (Norwin Senior High School/JCC Sailfish)

100 breast – 1:05.80

200 breast – 2:22.54

200 IM – 2:09.65

400 IM – 4:35.93

Vivien Li – Pittsburgh, PA (North Allegheny Sr. High School/Allegheny North Swim Club)

100 fly – 59.28

200 fly – 2:08.75

100 back – 59.00

200 back – 2:11.57

Lara Chebotarev – East Longmeadow, MA (East Longmeadow High School/Bluefish Swim Club)

50 free – 26.03

100 free – 58.21

100 breast – 1:10.53

200 breast – 2:33.74

Libby Surgent – Phoenix, AZ (Xavier College Preparatory)

Diver

Lucas Jauregui – Barrington, RI (Barrington High School/Bayside YMCA Stingrays)

100 fly – 50.10

100 back – 51.00

50 free – 21.20

100 free – 47.16

Daniel Furman – Secaucus, NJ (Secaucus High School/Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club)

50 free – 23.75

100 free – 51.88

100 back – 59.08

100 breast – 1:06.09

Alex Graber – Harrison, NY (Regis High School/Empire Swimming)

50 free – 23.90

100 free – 51.11

200 free – 1:51.02

500 free – 5:08.29

Jack Kahan – Lewiston, ME (Lewiston High School)

Diver

Christian Davidson – Darien, CT (Darien High School/Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club)

50 free – 24.92

100 free – 55.04

100 back – 1:00.64

100 fly – 57.08

Ben Kaplan – Brookline, MA (Brookline High School)

Freestyle/breaststroke

The Brewer women finished 2nd at the 2023 Liberty League Championships, while the men posted a 7th place finish. Rising sophomore Addie Wiener was the leading scorer on the women’s side as she collected Liberty League titles in both the 500 and 1650 freestyle.

Little is poised to make a big impact for Vassar on the women’s side, with her personal best times in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast all projected to qualify her for the A-final. Li is another swimmer projected to score big for Vassar, as her best times in the 200 fly and 100 back would also put her in A-final range.

On the men’s side, Vassar is losing two of its biggest scorers with Robbie Perot and Anthony Cheng having graduated this spring. Perot collected a 4th place finish in the 500 free, while Cheng took 6th in the 200 breast.

Jauregui will look to fill the gap left behind by Perot and Cheng, as his best times in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 50 free would have landed him solidly in the championship final at this year’s conference meet.

