Freestyler Chloe Swatts Chooses To Stay In-State With William and Mary (2023)

Chloe Swatts has announced her commitment to swim and study at the College of William & Mary this fall. Swatts hails from Chesapeake, Virginia, and recently graduated from the Norfolk Academy.

“I am extremely honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at William and Mary! I am grateful for this amazing opportunity and cannot express how thankful I am for my family, friends, teammates, Coach Richard and Coach Mike who all have helped me in so many ways. Roll tribe!!”

Swatts is a freestyler, and trains year-round with the Tide Swim Team. This spring she raced at the ISCA International Senior Cup, where she earned her highest finish in the 200m freestyle at 6th (2:11.42). Swatts also notched a personal best time of 1:00.05 in the 100m free for 21st, as well as a best time of 2:30.16 in the 200m IM to place 22nd.

Earlier in the spring, Swatts represented her high school at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) State Championship. She took home the state title in the 200 freestyle with a season best time of 1:53.10, putting her less than a second off her personal best in the event. She also finished 12th in the 500, where she stopped the clock at 5:16.96 in finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.95

100 free – 52.91

200 free – 1:52.31

500 free – 5:02.62

The William & Mary women took the runner-up spot as a team at the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships. Katie Stevenson went on to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships, where she recorded her highest finish in the 200 free at 27th.

Swatts is in a good position to make an immediate impact for the Tribe at the conference level, as her best time in the 500 freestyle would have landed her in the B-final at this year’s meet. Elizabeth Intihar was the top finisher in the event at 3rd (4:51.51), while her teammate Devin Genderson joined her in the A-final to take 6th (4:54.18).

Swatts joins a large incoming class of 2027, including MaryClaire Kopfer, Julie Gehrig, Flynn Truskett, Sarah Dunham, Meghan Benda, Zoe Arakelian, Julie Addison, and Meghan Rourke.

