Kate McCarville Adds 200 IM to Her Wave II Qualifications

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Tristan Dewitt (ISC) – 2:02.03 (Projected seed: 13) Spencer Arnou-Rhees (NAAC) – 2:02.43 (Projected seed: 17)

Jack Armstong (BATS) – 22.55 (Projected seed: 31) Eric Anderson (NLSA) – 22.57 (Projected seed: 40)

Kate McCarville and 16-year-old Camille Spink added events to their Wave II lineup on Monday’s finals session of the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I.

400 IM champion McCarville took down the 200 IM final with an incredible freestyle finish of 31.36 on the final 50 meters. She posted a new lifetime best by 1.5 seconds, destroying her previous best time from March, to jump from 9th place seed to 1st going into Wave II. Her time of 2:15.09 ranks her 25th among American women this season, .01 ahead of Charlotte Hook.

Ella Bathurst was seeded in the double digits at #21, but she blasted a time of 2:15.64 to claim 2nd place tonight after a strong backstroke leg.

100 free winner Spink tied for 2nd place with 15-year-old Anna Moesch in the 50 free final with a 25.54, earning them both spots in Wave II.

The event was won by Missy Cundiff who added her name to the Wave II qualifiers. Cundiff went into the event seeded 46th with a time of 25.95 and she blasted a 25.46 to claim 1st place. This time ranks her just outside of the top 30 fastest women in the country this season.

On the men’s side, Tristan Dewitt (#13 seed) and Spencer Arnou-Rhees (#17 seed) topped the 200 IM final. Dewitt’s 2:02.03 is the 29th fastest time in the nation this season.

But the biggest surprise came in the men’s 50 free final where #30 seed Jack Armstrong and #40 seed Eric Anderson placed 1-2 and earned second swims in Wave II. Armstrong’s 22.55 and Anderson’s 22.57 rank them just outside the top 30 fastest men in the country this season.

After 4 days of competition, 49 swimmers earned a spot at the Wave II meet next weekend. There were a total of 56 spots, but a few swimmers placed top-2 in multiple events. There was also a tie for 2nd place in the women’s 50 free, meaning three Wave I swimmers will contest the event in Wave II.

All Wave II Qualifiers