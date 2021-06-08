Sophie Brison on Olympic Trials Wave I Win: “I had no idea I was gonna do that”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA), 2019
- American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2013
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) , 2019
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Maya DiRado (USA) – 2:05.99
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 2:06.90
- Wave I Cut: 2:14.69
- Wave II Cut: 2:12.94
Podium
- Sophie Brison (DYNA) – 2:13.08
- Bayley Stewart (UN-CO) – 2:13.35
- Margaret Guanci (WA) – 2:14.51
Top seed heading into finals, Bayley Stewart, nearly negative split the race tonight, flipping in last place at the 50 and 100m marks. Stewart was out in 1:06.65 on the first 100, and came home in 1:06.70, touching just off her lifetime best for 2nd. Sophie Brison, on the other hand, led the race from the 2nd 50 on through the rest of the race. The swim for Brison marks a best time by 0.6 seconds. Both women will be advancing to Wave II in their first event thanks to that swim.
