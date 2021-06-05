16-year-old Camille Spink Launches Wave II Qualifications on Day 1 of Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Camille Spink (NCAP) – 55.25 (Projected seed: 34) Kristina Paegle (ISC) – 55.91 (Projected seed: 52)

MEN’S 100 FREE

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

MEN’S 200 FLY

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

WOMEN’S 800 FREE

MEN’S 800 FREE

Garrett McGovern (NAVY), 8:11.25 (Projected seed: 70) Luke Johnson (NAVY), 8:12.13 (Projected seed: 71)

The highest-ranked swimmer of Day 1 going into Wave II is 16-year-old Camille Spink in the 100 free. Her time of 55.25 ranks her 34th among American women. She was also the first swimmer of the evening to earn a spot in Wave II.

Carl Bloebaum saw the biggest jump in his rank going into Wave II. Before his prelims race, he was ranked 54th and by the end of the evening he had jumped up to a 35th place rank among the Americans. 16-year-old Hayden Miller also made a significant improvement in her rank in the 800 free. She went from 51st to 35th after winning the timed final in the evening of Day 1.

Autumn Haebig went a personal best time in the 100 back to claim her spot in Wave II. Haebig is currently ranked 39th going into next weekend. She is also the top seed going into the Wave I 200 free on Saturday and is ranked 55th in the country.