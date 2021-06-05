Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-year-old Camille Spink Launches Wave II Qualifications on Day 1 of Trials

Comments: 2

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  1. Camille Spink (NCAP) – 55.25 (Projected seed: 34)
  2. Kristina Paegle (ISC) – 55.91 (Projected seed: 52)

MEN’S 100 FREE

  1. Patrick Sammon (AQUASN) – 49.94 (Projected seed: 47)
  2. Luke Miller (EA) – 50.05 (Projected seed: 48)

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  1. Katie Trace (OSU) – 2:12.57 (Projected seed: 48)
  2. Emma Sticklen (KATY) – 2:12.58 (Projected seed: 49)

MEN’S 200 FLY

  1. Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 1:58.90 (Projected seed: 35)
  2. Colby Mefford (SMST) – 1:59.63 (Projected seed: 51)

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  1. Autumn Haebig (HUSK) – 1:01.23 (Projected seed: 39)
  2. Kobie Melton (UARK) – 1:01.89 (Projected seed: 54)

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

  1. Jacob Steele (ISC) – 55.23 (Projected seed: 36)
  2. Nathaniel Stoffle (SPAC) – 55.28 (Projected seed: 38)

WOMEN’S 800 FREE

  1.  Hayden Miller (CFSC), 8:39.81 (Projected seed: 35)
  2. Abigail McCulloh (SA-GA), 8:42.17 (Projected seed: 41)

MEN’S 800 FREE

  1. Garrett McGovern (NAVY), 8:11.25 (Projected seed: 70)
  2. Luke Johnson (NAVY), 8:12.13 (Projected seed: 71)

The highest-ranked swimmer of Day 1 going into Wave II is 16-year-old Camille Spink in the 100 free. Her time of 55.25 ranks her 34th among American women. She was also the first swimmer of the evening to earn a spot in Wave II.

Carl Bloebaum saw the biggest jump in his rank going into Wave II. Before his prelims race, he was ranked 54th and by the end of the evening he had jumped up to a 35th place rank among the Americans. 16-year-old Hayden Miller also made a significant improvement in her rank in the 800 free. She went from 51st to 35th after winning the timed final in the evening of Day 1.

Autumn Haebig went a personal best time in the 100 back to claim her spot in Wave II. Haebig is currently ranked 39th going into next weekend. She is also the top seed going into the Wave I 200 free on Saturday and is ranked 55th in the country.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CraigH
1 hour ago

So swimmers can earn a spot in Wave II just by hitting the time standards at Wave I Trials? I thought the entry deadline had already passed, and only the top 2 finishers got to move on.

0
-2
Reply
Hswimmer
Reply to  CraigH
1 hour ago

No. Just the top 2 can go.

2
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!