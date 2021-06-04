2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Tonight marks the first finals session of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Omaha.

This evening we’ll see the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke finals along with along with the fastest heats of men’s and women’s 800 freestyles.

A refresher on the Wave I format: the top two finishers in each of tonight’s ‘A’ finals will advance to the Wave II Trials from June 13-20. Since the official Trials qualifying period is now over, a swimmer hitting a Wave II cut here won’t earn them a spot next week, only a top two finish.

The men’s 200 fly final is one of the most highly anticipated races of the night. Mason Manta Rays’ Carl Bloebaum led prelims this morning with a 1:59.57. The swim was both a lifetime best, and under the Wave II cut. Although hitting the Wave II cut doesn’t qualify Bloebaum for the Wave II meet, he was one of only 2 swimmers to hit a Wave II standard in this morning’s prelims. Bloebaum is the top seed, but the field is incredibly tight. Mizzou’s Micah Slaton, SwimAtlanta’s Sebastien Sergile, and NC State’s Noah Henderson were all under 2:00 as well this morning.

NCAP’s Camille Spinke led the women’s 100 free this morning, swimming a personal best of 55.63. Spinke was the only swimmer under 56 in the field this morning, though based on entry times, she may have a much tougher race than the heat sheet signals tonight. The top 3 seeds tonight – Spinke, Kristina Paegle (ISC), and Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – are all highschoolers.

There’s a battle brewing in the women’s 200 fly as well, with NAC’s Alex Massey and Texas’ Emma Sticklen swimming only 0.19 seconds apart this morning. Sticklen is a National Junior Team member in the 200 fly.

It’s a battle of college swimmers in the women’s 100 back. Nebraska’s Autumn Haebig led prelims, and is followed by Arkansas’ Kobie Melton, Cal’s Tea Laughlin, Michigan’s Casey Chung, and Duke’s Emily Lenihan.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 51.71 (2017)

American Record: Simone Manuel – 52.04 (2019)

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 52.54 (2018)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70 (2016)

2016 Olympic Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) / Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 53.28

Wave I Cut: 56.29

Wave II Cut: 55.56

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel – 46.96 (2019)

US Open Record: Ryan Held (USA) – 47.39 (2019)

World Junior Record: Andrei Minakov (RUS) – 47.57 (2020)

2016 Olympic Champion: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 47.58

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Nathan Adrian – 47.72

Wave I Cut: 50.49

Wave II Cut: 49.74

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

World Record: Liu Zige (CHN) – 2:01.81 (2009)

American Record: Mary Descenza – 2:04.14 (2009)

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA) – 2:05.87 (2018)

World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2:06.29 (2017)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) – 2:04.85

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Cammile Adams – 2:06.80

Wave I Cut: 2:14.59

Wave II Cut: 2:12.56

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:50.73 (2019)

American Record: Michael Phelps – 1:51.51 (2009)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:52.20 (2008)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:52.71 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:53.36

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 1:54.84

Wave I Cut: 2:01.19

Wave II Cut: 1:59.63

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

World Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02

Wave I Cut: 1:02.69

Wave II Cut: 1:01.49

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26

Wave I Cut: 56.59

Wave II Cut: 55.51

WOMEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINALS

Fastest heat to swim with finals

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.79 (2016)

American Record: Katie Ledecky – 8:04.79 (2016)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:06.68 (2016)

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:11.00 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.79

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 8:10.32

Wave I Cut: 8:48.09

Wave II Cut: 8:44.01

Rising OSU senior Sally Tafuto dominated the early heat of the women’s 800 freestyle, finishing over 18 seconds clear of second place in a time of 8:49.18.

Tafuto, 21, had only qualified to compete at the meet last week, where she was a best time of 8:47.53 to get under the qualifying time of 8:48.09 by half a second. She almost negative-split her race, out in 4:24.22 at the 400 and coming back in 4:24.96.

Tafuto is also slated to swim the 400 free here in Omaha, having qualified in that event at the same meet one week ago (OSU Last Chance) with a PB of 4:16.05.

16-year-old Sarasota Shark Michaela Mattes was second in 9:07.50, having set a best time of 8:47.79 at the U.S. Open in November. Duke’s Emily Gjertsen rounded out the early heat in 9:12.33, with her best time standing at 8:47.97 from July of 2019.

MEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINALS

Fastest heat to swim with finals

World Record: Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 (2009)

American Record: Michael McBroom – 7:43.60 (2013)

US Open Record: Zane Grothe (USA) – 7:44.57 (2018)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 7:45.67 (2013)

2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

Wave I Cut: 8:12.99

Wave II Cut: 8:08.95

Joshua Brown of the Highlander Aquatic Club was the decisive winner in the early heat of the men’s 800 free, pulling away from Santa Maria’s Parker Reynolds around the 300m mark and ultimately touching first by 11 seconds.

Brown held 31-mids most of the way, splitting 4:05.8/4:09.2 for a final time of 8:15.07, three seconds off his personal best of 8:12.02 set in March. According to USA Swimming’s database, this was only the fourth long course 800 free done by the 18-year-old (though he does have five 1500s on record) – with three of them coming this year (the third was an 8:15.66 in February).

Reynolds couldn’t hang with Brown on the back-half, finishing in a time of 8:26.03. The 17-year-old owns a best time of 8:11.86 set in 2019, and his fastest swim this season was an 8:21.05 from one month ago at the TYR 18&U Spring Cup in Irvine.

Joseph Gutierrez, who holds a PB of 8:12.27 from June of 2019, rounded out the three competitors in the heat in 8:42.93. Gutierrez is coming off of his sophomore season at Mizzou, and only has two long course swims on record this season (the 100 and 200 free) from December.