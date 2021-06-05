Carl Bloebaum Throws Down 1:58.90 in 200 Fly to Claim Wave I Victory

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet
17-year-old Carl Bloebaum and 20-year-old Colby Mefford both threw down huge swims in the 200 butterfly in order to qualify for Wave II of the US Olympic Trials.
Bloebaum touched first overall in a time of 1:58.90, slicing over a half second off of his best time of 1:59.57 from the prelims session. With his performance, Bloebaum moves himself to 29th all-time in the 17-18 age-group, surpassing the likes of Jake Foster, Andrew Abruzzo, and Grant Shoults.
Bloebaum’s time puts him in the conversation for a possible semi-finals spot at the Wave II meet, as he currently ranks 18th amongst Americans this season.
For the 20 year-old Mefford, his time of 1:59.63 knocked almost a second off of his entry time of 2:00.35. Mefford just finished his sophomore season at Cal, where he was a finalist at the PAC-12 Championships in the 200 backstroke and 500 freestyle.
Both swimmers will move on to wave II in the event and any additional events that they hold Wave I cuts in.
