Camille Spink Posts 55.25 100 Free To Tie 12th All-Time in 15-16 Age Group

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

16-year-old Camille Spink further established herself during the finals of the women’s 100 freestyle at Wave I of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, moving herself into a tie for 12th all-time in the girls ’15-16 age group.

After dropping a time of 55.63 to take the top seed for the final this morning, Spink sliced another four tenths off of her best time to finish in 55.25. With her performance, Spink punched her ticket to Wave II of the Trials, finishing first overall in the ‘A’ final.

Spink’s best time entering the meet was a 56.01, which previously ranked her 66th all-time in the 15-16 age group. By moving into a tie for 12th tonight, Spink is now ahead of the likes of Abbey Weitzeil, Cierra Runge, and Katie Ledecky, all of whom own Olympic gold medals.

All-Time Rankings, Girls 15-16 100 Freestyle (LCM)

Claire Curzan, 53.55 – 2021 Missy Franklin, 53.63 – 2011 Gretchen Walsh, 53.74 – 2019 Simone Manuel, 53.86 – 2013 Torri Huske, 54.52 – 2019 Amy Tang, 54.71 – 2019 Amy Bilquist, 54.85 – 2014 Lia Neal, 54.90 – 2011 Isabel Ivey, 54.95 – 2016 Stanzi Moseley, 55.03 – 2014 Rhi Jeffrey, 55.21 – 2003 Jasmine Tosky / Camille Spink, 55.25 – 2010/2021

17-year-old Kristina Paegle finished second to Spink in the final, also punching her ticket to Wave II. In the race, Paegle sliced just over a tenth of a second off of her best time of 56.04 that she swam this morning, touching in a time of 55.91. Paegle’s swim moves her to 70th all time in the 17-18 age group.

Both swimmers will get a chance to improve their times during the wave II competition.