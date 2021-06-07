2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

It’s the final day of Wave I U.S. Olympic Trials, with the final few transfer spots to next week’s Wave II meet up for grabs.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Omaha.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)

American Record: Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009)

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 2:08.32 (2018)

World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:09.64 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.58

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 2:09.54

Wave I Cut: 2:17.39

Wave II Cut: 2:15.26

Prelims Top 8:

Bathurst (TEAM) – 2:16.04 Trude Rothrock (TENN) – 2:16.51 McCarville (SPA) – 2:16.99 Rausch (ASC) – 2:17.30 Dunn (UofL) / Katzer (TENN) – 2:17.74 — Ownbey (AU) – 2:17.87 Cotter (TAC) – 2:18.31

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)

American Record: Ryan Lochte – 1:54.00 (2011)

US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.56 (2009)

World Junior Record: Hubert Kos (HUN) – 1:56.99 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:54.66

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 1:55.91

Wave I Cut: 2:04.09

Wave II Cut: 2:03.02

Prelims Top 8:

Aurnou-Rhees (NAAC) – 2:03.82 Tuitama (BYU) – 2:03.85 Dewitt (ISC) – 2:03.96 Nosack (THSC) – 2:04.33 Carman (TXLA) – 2:04.36 Froass (RAYS) – 2:04.39 Bethel (CCAC) – 2:04.40 Maas (MLA) – 2:04.42

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)

American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97 (2017)

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.10 (2018)

World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 24.17 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.07

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 24.28

Wave I Cut: 25.99

Wave II Cut: 25.65

Prelims Top 8:

Cundiff (TRIB) – 25.49 Petrak (OSU) – 25.58 Spink (NCAP) – 25.63 Paegle (ISC) – 25.65 Melton (UARK) – 25.67 Moesch (STAC) – 25.68 Winter (QSS) – 25.70 Garcia (CAL) – 25.81

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel – 21.04 (2019)

US Open Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 21.14 (2009)

World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 21.75 (2017)

2016 Olympic Champion: Anthony Ervin (USA) – 21.40

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Nathan Adrian – 21.51

Wave I Cut: 23.19

Wave II Cut: 22.71

Prelims Top 8:

Armstrong (BATS) – 22.76 Essing (TUS) – 22.78 Duncan (UofL) – 22.79 Anderson (NLSA) – 22.80 Guiliano (TOPS) – 22.84 Hamblin (ISC) – 22.87 Tucker (CWAC) / Cook-Weeks (QU) – 22.90 —

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (DEN) – 2:19.11 (2013)

American Record: Rebecca Soni – 2:19.59 (2012)

US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

World Junior Record: Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (TUR) – 2:19.64 (2015)

2016 Olympic Champion: Rie Kaneto (JPN) – 2:20.30

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 2:24.08

Wave I Cut: 2:33.29

Wave II Cut: 2:30.49

Prelims Top 8:

Weyant (SYS) – 2:32.24 Steward (KANS) – 2:32.74 Fischer (AKRN) – 2:32.82 Jones (DYNA) – 2:33.03 Murphy (AZTC) – 2:33.24 McEnroe (YSSC) – 2:33.31 Kanary (TXLA) – 2:33.34 Herscu (LAC) – 2:33.81

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12 (2019)

American Record: Josh Prenot – 2:07.17 (2016)

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

World Junior Record: Qin Haiyan (CHN) – 2:07.35 (2017)

2016 Olympic Champion: Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ) – 2:07.46

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Josh Prenot – 2:07.17

Wave I Cut: 2:17.89

Wave II Cut: 2:15.28

Prelims Top 8:

Frick (NCAP) – 2:15.73 Cullen (UCSB) – 2:15.77 Modglin (ZSC) – 2:16.36 Bretzmann (NCAC) – 2:16.81 Dalbo (SMU) – 2:16.88 Murphy (NAVY) – 2:16.95 Macy (NOVA) – 2:17.05 Kreiley (UofL) – 2:17.08

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48 (2018)

American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:28.36 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

Wave I Cut: 16:49.19

Wave II Cut: 16:44.60

Top early-heat swimmers:

There was no early heat on account of only 6 swimmers being entered in the event.

MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: Sun Yang (CHN) – 14:31.02 (2012)

American Record: Connor Jaeger – 14:39.48 (2016)

US Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay (USA) – 14:45.54 (2008)

World Junior Record: Franko Grgic (CRO) – 14:46.09 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 14:34.57

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 14:47.61

Wave I Cut: 15:44.89

Wave II Cut: 15:35.76

Top early-heat swimmers: