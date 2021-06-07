2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
It’s the final day of Wave I U.S. Olympic Trials, with the final few transfer spots to next week’s Wave II meet up for grabs.
Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Omaha.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)
- American Record: Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009)
- US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 2:08.32 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:09.64 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.58
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 2:09.54
- Wave I Cut: 2:17.39
- Wave II Cut: 2:15.26
Prelims Top 8:
- Bathurst (TEAM) – 2:16.04
- Trude Rothrock (TENN) – 2:16.51
- McCarville (SPA) – 2:16.99
- Rausch (ASC) – 2:17.30
- Dunn (UofL) / Katzer (TENN) – 2:17.74
- Ownbey (AU) – 2:17.87
- Cotter (TAC) – 2:18.31
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)
- American Record: Ryan Lochte – 1:54.00 (2011)
- US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.56 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Hubert Kos (HUN) – 1:56.99 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:54.66
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 1:55.91
- Wave I Cut: 2:04.09
- Wave II Cut: 2:03.02
Prelims Top 8:
- Aurnou-Rhees (NAAC) – 2:03.82
- Tuitama (BYU) – 2:03.85
- Dewitt (ISC) – 2:03.96
- Nosack (THSC) – 2:04.33
- Carman (TXLA) – 2:04.36
- Froass (RAYS) – 2:04.39
- Bethel (CCAC) – 2:04.40
- Maas (MLA) – 2:04.42
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
- American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97 (2017)
- US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.10 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 24.17 (2021)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.07
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 24.28
- Wave I Cut: 25.99
- Wave II Cut: 25.65
Prelims Top 8:
- Cundiff (TRIB) – 25.49
- Petrak (OSU) – 25.58
- Spink (NCAP) – 25.63
- Paegle (ISC) – 25.65
- Melton (UARK) – 25.67
- Moesch (STAC) – 25.68
- Winter (QSS) – 25.70
- Garcia (CAL) – 25.81
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel – 21.04 (2019)
- US Open Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 21.14 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 21.75 (2017)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Anthony Ervin (USA) – 21.40
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Nathan Adrian – 21.51
- Wave I Cut: 23.19
- Wave II Cut: 22.71
Prelims Top 8:
- Armstrong (BATS) – 22.76
- Essing (TUS) – 22.78
- Duncan (UofL) – 22.79
- Anderson (NLSA) – 22.80
- Guiliano (TOPS) – 22.84
- Hamblin (ISC) – 22.87
- Tucker (CWAC) / Cook-Weeks (QU) – 22.90
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (DEN) – 2:19.11 (2013)
- American Record: Rebecca Soni – 2:19.59 (2012)
- US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (TUR) – 2:19.64 (2015)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Rie Kaneto (JPN) – 2:20.30
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 2:24.08
- Wave I Cut: 2:33.29
- Wave II Cut: 2:30.49
Prelims Top 8:
- Weyant (SYS) – 2:32.24
- Steward (KANS) – 2:32.74
- Fischer (AKRN) – 2:32.82
- Jones (DYNA) – 2:33.03
- Murphy (AZTC) – 2:33.24
- McEnroe (YSSC) – 2:33.31
- Kanary (TXLA) – 2:33.34
- Herscu (LAC) – 2:33.81
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12 (2019)
- American Record: Josh Prenot – 2:07.17 (2016)
- US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
- World Junior Record: Qin Haiyan (CHN) – 2:07.35 (2017)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Dmitriy Balandin (KAZ) – 2:07.46
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Josh Prenot – 2:07.17
- Wave I Cut: 2:17.89
- Wave II Cut: 2:15.28
Prelims Top 8:
- Frick (NCAP) – 2:15.73
- Cullen (UCSB) – 2:15.77
- Modglin (ZSC) – 2:16.36
- Bretzmann (NCAC) – 2:16.81
- Dalbo (SMU) – 2:16.88
- Murphy (NAVY) – 2:16.95
- Macy (NOVA) – 2:17.05
- Kreiley (UofL) – 2:17.08
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48 (2018)
- American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
- US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:28.36 (2014)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
- Wave I Cut: 16:49.19
- Wave II Cut: 16:44.60
Top early-heat swimmers:
There was no early heat on account of only 6 swimmers being entered in the event.
MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: Sun Yang (CHN) – 14:31.02 (2012)
- American Record: Connor Jaeger – 14:39.48 (2016)
- US Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay (USA) – 14:45.54 (2008)
- World Junior Record: Franko Grgic (CRO) – 14:46.09 (2019)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 14:34.57
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 14:47.61
- Wave I Cut: 15:44.89
- Wave II Cut: 15:35.76
Top early-heat swimmers:
- Barrieault (SAND) – 15:40.05
- Lamar (FAST) – 16:02.61
- Wiltsey (NCS) – 16:05.41
- Vandeusen (BSS) – 16:18.49
Congratulations to all athletes and to those advancing on to Wave II.
