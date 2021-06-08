Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 4

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I wrapped up in Omaha on Monday, with a whopping 21 athletes earning new qualifications for Wave II, either by placing Top 2 in their event or by earning a Wave II cut. From the 50 free to the 1500, there were exciting races on both the men’s and women’s side, with the last race of the meet, the men’s 1500, coming down to the final meter.

 

0
