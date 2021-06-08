2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Video Roundup – Day 4

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
The 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I wrapped up in Omaha on Monday, with a whopping 21 athletes earning new qualifications for Wave II, either by placing Top 2 in their event or by earning a Wave II cut. From the 50 free to the 1500, there were exciting races on both the men’s and women’s side, with the last race of the meet, the men’s 1500, coming down to the final meter.