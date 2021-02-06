Kate Douglass Becomes NCAA Leader in 5 Events after 2:03 in 200 Breast

Cavalier Invite

February 5-7, 2021

Charlottesville, VA

Championships Format

SCY

A little less than two weeks out from the ACC Women’s Championships, we weren’t really expecting to see anything too crazily fast at UVA’s Cavalier Invite, but this morning, Kate Douglass once again demonstrated that she can seemingly go fast at any point in time. The versatile sophomore threw down 2:03.93 in a 200 breast time trial, the 9th-fastest time ever according the SWIMS database. Douglass is now only the fifth woman to have ever gone under 2:04 in the event.

All-Time Performers, 200 Breast (SCY)

Lilly King – 2:02.60 Bethany Galat – 2:03.26 Kierra Smith – 2:03.55 Sydney Pickrem – 2:03.65 Kate Douglass – 2:03.93

Officially, Douglass’ previous best time was a 2:05.89 from the 2020 ACCs. Unofficially, Douglas went 2:04.64 in an unsanctioned intrasquad meet this past December. With this time at a sanctioned meet, Douglass now officially becomes the fastest woman in the NCAA by over two seconds this season, surpassing Texas’ Anna Elendt, who went 2:06.04 in December.

The Cavaliers have an incredibly deep breaststroke group, as Douglass, Alex Walsh (2:06.72), Ella Nelson (2:07.19), and Anna Keating (2:07.26) now own four of the top ten times in the nation this season.

What sets Douglass apart, though, is her incredible versatility. As of the moment, she’s the fastest woman in the NCAA in five different individual events this season:

50 free – 21.42

100 free – 46.86

200 breast – 2:03.93

100 fly – 49.73

200 IM – 1:50.92

We’ll do a full recap of the first days of action tonight, but the Cavaliers had a strong morning overall. Ella Nelson hit 1:46.00 in the 200 free, knocking nearly a full second off of her lifetime best, and Alex Walsh went 1:45.79, less than a second away from her lifetime best. Alexis Wenger went 58.62 in the 100 breast, setting a new season-best time for her, and keeping her at #5 in the nation in the event.

On the men’s side, freshman sprinter Matt Brownstead shaved 0.07s off of his lifetime best with a 47.55 in the 100 fly, Keefer Barnum nearly matched his season-best time with a 52.71, and George Washington freshman Karol Mylnarczyk put up a 46.97 in the 100 back, the fastest time of the morning by over two seconds.

The Cavalier Invite continues tonight with finals of all of this morning’s individual events, plus timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays.