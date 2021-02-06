Ohio State Women Dominate Meet with Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA V. OHIO STATE V. RUTGERS V. PURDUE – WOMEN

February 6, 2021

West Lafayette, IN

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

Scores Ohio State 198, Purdue 99 Indiana 185, Purdue 115

Notable absences Purdue: Maizie Seidl (has not raced this season), Greta Decoursey (has not raced this season), Tessa Wrightson Indiana: Ashley Turak Ohio State: Georgia White (has not raced this season)



Ohio State joined the party in West Lafayette today, their match-up with Michigan falling through as the Wolverines are currently barred from all athletic training and competition per school COVID-19 guidelines until at least February 7.

Both OSU and IU beat Purdue, though the OSU-IU meet was unscored as the Indiana women already claimed their January dual in a 166-134 decision. Rutgers had a tiny contingent join the meet, too.

Ohio State wasted no time in their win over Purdue and Indiana, jetting off to a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 medley relay as Indiana DQ’d their A (though the A finished at 1:42.23, which would’ve still been fourth if the relay was legal). OSU’s A posted a 1:37.46, getting a 24.54 lead-off by Emily Crane, a 27.06 breast leg from Hannah Bach and a 23.69 fly leg from freshman Kit Kat Zenick. The A was anchored by Freya Rayner at 22.17, while Taylor Petrak had the field’s best split on the end of the B relay (21.87).

Crane went on to win the 100 back (55.32) in an OSU 1-2-3, capitalizing on IU’s thinner backstroke group this year, and she and Petrak tied for the 50 free win at 22.99. In that race, Rayner secured the 1-1-3 sweep for OSU, clocking a 23.19.

Amy Fulmer nabbed two wins for the Buckeyes, leading 1-2s in the 200 free (1:49.15) with Kristen Romano (1:49.86) and the 100 free (50.08) with Petrak (50.65). Later in the 200 back, Romano chipped in a win with a time of 1:58.26. Fulmer was the big split in the 400 free relay, where OSU went 1-2; Fulmer turned in a 48.75 third leg on the A relay, while Zenick was 49.84 leading off and Petrak 49.12 on the second leg.

Katie Trace was another winner for OSU, going 2:01.13 in the 200 fly to edge out IU’s Carla Gildersleeve (2:01.24).

Emily Weiss was a key swimmer for Indiana today, as she swept the breaststroke races. She was 1:01.27 in the 100 and 2:14.21 in the 200, as Noelle Peplowski took second behind her in the 100 (1:02.05).

Josie Grote had a come-from-behind win for Indiana in the 1000 free (10:01.55), roaring home in a 56.97 final 100 to overtake the leader for most of the race, Ohio State freshman Maya Geringer (10:02.13). Hoosier freshman Elizabeth Broshears was another winner, picking up a 54.71 in the 100 fly.

In the 200 IM, Mac Looze of Indiana and OSU’s Romano tied for the win, both stopping the clock at 2:02.25.

For Purdue, sophomore Kate Beavon, freshman Hayley Pike and freshman Abby Jahns nabbed a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free, as Beavon came within two-tenths of her best at 4:51.17 ahead of Pike’s 4:56.10. Jahns was a close third in 4:56.95.