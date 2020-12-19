Kate Douglass Swims 2:04 in 200 Breaststroke in Unsanctioned Intrasquad

University of Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass swam a pair of Pool Records on Saturday morning as the Cavaliers raced an intrasquad meet in their home pool.

Douglass swam 59.16 in the 100 breaststroke and 2:04.64 in the 200 breaststroke in mixed-gender heats. Those swims are both unofficial lifetime bests for her, improving her previous standards of 59.53 and 2:05.89.

The times are unofficial because the meet did not receive a USA Swimming sanction.

While the times also won’t be counted for NCAA purposes because they were done at an intrasquad meet, the 59.16 is her first, and fastest 100 breaststroke swim of the season, and would rank her 7th in the NCAA this year if it were in a bona fide competition. The previous Pool Record in the 100 breaststroke was set by Alexis Wenger earlier this year in 59.58

Her swim in the 200 breaststroke would rank her first in the NCAA, if done in bona fide, by almost a second-and-a-half: the top 200 breaststroke so far in official NCAA competition so far this season is a 2:06.04 from Texas freshman Anna Elendt. Douglass held the previous Pool Record in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:06.98 done earlier this year.

Douglass’ time in that 200 breaststroke is the 17th-fastest performance in history and makes her the 7th-fastest woman in the history of that event. Those ranks are not official, because the meet was not a USA Swimming sanctioned event.

All-Time Top 10, Women’s 200 SCY Breaststroke:

Lilly King, Indiana – 2:02.60 Bethany Galat, Texas A&M – 2:03.26 Kierra Smith, Minnesota – 2:03.55 Sydney Pirckrem, Texas A&M – 2:03.65 Emma Reaney, Notre Dame – 2:04.06 Breeja Larson, Texas A&M – 2:04.48 Kate Douglass, Virginia – 2:04.64 (UNSANCTIONED) Rebecca Soni, USC – 2:04.75 Caitlin Leverenz, Cal – 2:04.76 Anna Belousova, Texas A&M – 2:04.80

At the Cavaliers’ mid-season meet, the versatile Douglass didn’t swim either breaststroke event. Instead, she swam 49.73 in the 100 fly, which tied her as the 5th-best performer in the history of that event; the 200 IM in 1:50.92, which was within three-tenths of a second of the NCAA Record; and the 100 free in 47.10, an NCAA “A” cut.

Douglass finished last NCAA season ranked #1 in the country in the 200 IM, 4th in the 100 fly, and 3rd in the 200 breaststroke before the NCAA Championship meet was canceled because of the oncoming coronavirus pandemic.