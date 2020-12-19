Ilya Shymanovich Shatters Peaty’s SCM 100 Breast World Record In 55.34

2020 BELARUSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 17-19, 2020

Brest, Belarus

SCM (25m)

After standing for 11 years, the world record in the men’s short course meter 100 breaststroke has now been broken three times in the last 34 days.

Ilya Shymanovich blasted to a new world record on the final day of the Belarusian Short Course Championships in Brest, clocking 55.34 to erase the previous record of 55.41 set by Adam Peaty during the 2020 International Swimming League Final.

Peaty had first broken the all-time mark during the ISL Semis, when he put up a 55.49 to take Cameron van der Burgh‘s 55.61 from 2009 off the books.

Shymanovich, 26, reset his Belarusian Record in the event on five separate occasions during the ISL season, competing for Energy Standard, which included going under van der Burgh’s record in 55.49 alongside Peaty in the finale. That time stood as his personal best time prior to the world record swim.

Along with the world record, Shymanovich also claims the European Record from Peaty, which he had held both coming into the ISL season and had broken twice during the campaign.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Peaty, Old WR Shymanovich, Old PB Shymanovich, WR 25.85 25.99 25.88 29.56 29.50 29.46 55.41 55.49 55.34

Shymanovich has now been under 56 seconds seven times, with the feat having been accomplished a total of 15 times in history.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

In addition to the world record, Shymanovich also set a new Belarusian Record in the 50 breast, swimming the third-fastest time ever in 25.39, and also broke his national record in the 200 breast (2:02.77).