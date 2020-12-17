Ilya Shymanovich Lowers Own SCM Belarusian 200 Breast Record In 2:02.77

2020 Belarusian Short Course Championships

December 17-19, 2020

Brest, Belarus

SCM (25m)

Ilya Shymanovich got off to a great start at the 2020 Belarusian Short Course Championships in Brest, edging out his existing national record in the men’s 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:02.77.

That swim for Shymanovich erases his previous mark of 2:02.86, set while swimming for Energy Standard in the International Swimming League final back in November. That ISL performance, where he finished fourth, marked the first time the 26-year-old had broken the 2:03-barrier, having previously held a best time of 2:03.49 from the 2018 FINA World Cup circuit.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Looking at the splits of his last three best times, Shymanovich continues to split the race very similarly, always managing to close under 32 seconds. The biggest difference in his swim from Brest came on the opening 50, where he shot out in a blistering 27.36.

2018 FINA World Cup 2020 ISL Final 2020 Belarusian Champs 28.17 27.83 27.36 31.56 (59.73) 31.59 (59.42) 31.69 (59.05) 32.00 (1:31.73) 32.16 (1:31.58) 32.07 (1:31.14) 31.76 (2:03.49) 31.28 (2:02.86) 31.65 (2:02.77)

In the historical rankings, the two-time SC World Championship silver medalist moves up one spot, from 25th to 24th all-time, overtaking Sweden’s Erik Persson (2:02.80).

Shymanovich is also entered in the 50 and 100 breaststroke events in Brest, with the 50 falling on Friday and the 100 on Saturday.

Placing second in the event was 2003-born Raman Tagiyev, who brought his best time down from 2:17.84 entering the meet to 2:12.29 in the final. In the prelims Tagiyev was fourth in 2:15.37, while Shymanovich cruised to the top seed in 2:11.06.