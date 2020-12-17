Thomas Ceccon Scorches 52.84 100 Back Italian Record

2020 ITALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the Italian Open Championships in Riccione, 19-year-old Thomas Ceccon crushed a new national record in the men’s 100m backstroke.

Racing in the timed finals today, the multi-2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games medalist cranked out a time of 52.84. That not only smashed his previous personal best ever of 53.47 but it checked the versatile teenager in as the first Italian man ever to get under the 53-second threshold.

Splitting 25.73/27.11, Ceccon’s 52.84 time this morning easily overtook the previous Italian national mark of 53.34 that Simone Sabbioni put on the books in 2016.

Last year at the World Junior Championships, Ceccon led off Italy’s medley relay with a 53.37 stunner for a new Italian Junior Record, falling must .03 outside of Sabbioni’s mark.

Already this year, Ceccon had clocked a 53.40 result at the Sette Colli Trophy in Naples, giving us a glimpse as to what was on the horizon.

Of special significance for Ceccon’s 52.84 result today is the fact that his time matches the stiff Italian Swimming Federation (Federnuoto) qualification mark of 52.8 needed for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. As such, the teen has added his name to the Italian roster.