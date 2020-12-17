19-Yr-Old Daniel Wiffen Clocks LCM 1500 Irish Record

2020 IRISH WINTER MEET

Thursday, December 17th – Saturday, December 19th

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

SCM (25m) for heats; LCM (50m) for finals

Select Group of Elites Only

SwimSwam Preview

Live Results

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the annual Swim Ireland National Championships have been scaled back to become the 2020 Irish Winter Meet. Several elites are in the water in their final competition of 2020, bringing on the surge of Olympic preparation that’s to come in early 2021.

Through just day 1 of the 4-day affair, Daniel Wiffen fired off a new national record in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

19-year-old Wiffen of Larne produced a time tonight of 15:19.04, with the finals contested in long course meters. As such, his result this evening sliced just over half a second off of the longstanding Irish national record of 15:19.98 that’s been on the books since 2013.

Entering this Irish Winter Meet, Wiffen’s personal best in the LCM 1500 free rested at the 15:39.74 logged at the 2019 World Junior Championships. That result rendered Wiffen in 18th place there in Budapest.

Additional Notes: