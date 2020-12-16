Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Exclusive Elite Irish Winter Meet Kicks Off Tomorrow In Dublin

2020 IRISH WINTER MEET

  • Thursday, December 17th – Saturday, December 19th
  • National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
  • SCM (25m) for heats; LCM (50m) for finals
  • Select Group of Elites Only
  • Results to be provided by Swim Ireland

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the annual Swim Ireland National Championships have been scaled back to become the 2020 Irish Winter Meet.

As we reported earlier this month, the number of participants at the elite meet has been drastically reduced from its usual 600 count to over a handful. This was specifically to adhere to the government mandate released stating that no matches or other sporting events can take place, with only an exception made for ‘elite’ sports.

Against this backdrop, we’re seeing an exclusive grouping of athletes to the tune of Darragh Greene, Shane Ryan and Danielle Hill arriving in Dublin to contest the unique format of short course in the heats and long course in the finals.

Although there are no official start lists, below is the schedule that will is expected to be followed. Results will be provided by Swim Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the meet, Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “We are very excited to be able to host this competition for the relatively small number of Performance athletes that are permitted to race at this time.

“It will be good to see where our potential Olympians for Tokyo and our other international prospects for 2021 are at this juncture.

“We are only able to accommodate around 10% of those athletes that would normally race at this time, under the current regulations, and what would have been a National Championships in more normal times, is simply a racing opportunity against the stopwatch for our premier swimmers.

“The support that we have received from Sport Ireland and the National Aquatic Centre to allow us to provide this competitive opportunity has been fantastic, and we hope that it provides hope and stimulus for those in our swimming community that will be looking forward to returning to competition in 2021.”

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!