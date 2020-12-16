Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Meg Bailey Hits 100 Fly PB En Route To NSW Day 4 Double

2020 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE C’SHIPS

NSW Senior State Age Championships is nearing its conclusion, with tonight’s finals representing the penultimate session.

Former Ohio State Buckeye swimmer Meg Bailey captured two victories here in Sydney tonight, claiming state titles in the 100m fly and 200m IM.

First, in the fly sprint, Bailey hit a time of 59.68 to represent one of two swimmers under 1:00 in the race. 19-year-old Abbey Webb was next in line with 59.90 with both women never before getting under the minute barrier.

As for Bailey, she owned a previous lifetime best of 1:00.23 in this event from the Doha stop of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series. Webb’s career-quickest entering tonight’s final rested at the 1:00.48 established at last yea’s Australian Championships.

Moving on to the 200m IM, Bailey produced a winning effort of 2:14.62 to make it a double. That’s a performance that checks-in among the top 10 of her career, with the 24-year-old owning a personal best of 2:13.28 in the event.

The other notable senior finish tonight came from Bradley Woodward, who took the men’s 200m back in a time of 1:57.14, the only one under the 2:00 threshold.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!