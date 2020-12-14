Matt Wilson Getting Back To Long Course Form At NSW C’ships

2020 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE C’SHIPS

You know how high-stakes the state of the men’s 200m breaststroke event is worldwide when a time such as Matt Wilson‘s 2:08.82 from NSW Senior State Age Championships seems on the sluggish side.

Splitting 1:01.48/1:07.34, Wilson topped the men’s 200m breast field here in Sydney with ease, with the 22-year-old’s 2:08.82 representing the only sub-2:10 result of the field. For comparison, yesterday in Brisbane at the Queensland Championships, Zac Stubblety-Cook posted a time of 2:07.96 to enter the season’s world rankings in slot #6.

For Wilson’s part, the man was the World Record in this 2breast event for a few hours at last year’s World Championships. He posted a lifetime best of 2:06.67 in the semifinals to match Japanese swimmer Ippei Watanabe‘s 2017 mark before Russian Anton Chupkov stepped in to bring it down to a massive 2:06.12 to take gold in Gwangju.

Wilson is just getting back into the swing of long course after wreaking havoc on the Aussie rankings in short course. While competing at the Australian Virtual National SC Championships, Wilson took down a longstanding Christian Sprenger record in the men’s 100m breaststroke, for instance. You can read more about this feat here.

Meg Bailey was another standout swimmer for day 3 of these NSW Championships, with the 24-year-old Hunter athlete taking the women’s 400m IM in a time of 4:42.99. The time falls among the former OSU Buckeye’s top 10 personal swims ever, with Bailey owning a PB of 4:40.49 from the FINA World Cup stop in Doha on last year’s circuit.