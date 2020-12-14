Turkish Age Records Go Down At Spread-Out C’ships

TURKISH 13-14 AGE GROUP C’SHIPS
- December 11th – December 13th
- 4 locations – İstanbul (Europe),İstanbul (Anatolian), Muğla,Kırşehir
- Results
- Serdar earned a 50m fly time of 26.60 as a 13-year-old, tying the current national age record Yiğit Sağlam put on the board in 2014.
- We’re reported on Serdar before, as the young swimmer already fired off a new Turkish age record in the 100m free earlier this season, posting a lifetime best of 54.37.
Emir Batur Albayrak
- Logging a new age record for 13-year-olds in the men’s 400m free was Albayrak, with his new personal best of 4:00.04 destroying the previous mark by over 5 seconds.
- Bora Uzunkaya held the former age record at 4:05.46 from 2018. However, splitting 58.18/1:01.45/1:01.33/59.08, including a final 50m of 28.65, Albayrak now enters the Turkish age record books.
- But he also did damage in the 800m free, registering a winning effort of 8:14.46. Once again that ripped the previous mark of 8:21.45 to shreds, hacking nearly 7 seconds exactly off of Uzunkaya’s former record for 13-year-olds of 8:21.45 that has been on the books since 2018.
Sevim Eylül Süpürgeci
- The men’s 1500m free age group record for 13-year-olds also was taken apart over the weekend, with Süpürgeci cracking a new time of 17:18.09. He represented the first kid of his age to get under 17:20 in Turkey, as the previous age mark stood at 17:20.65.
Bera Kayra Sarıkaya
- This time in the 14-year-old age category, Sarıkaya produced a new mark of 58.84 to establish a new Turkish age record in the 100m IM.
- His performance dipped under the previous record of 59.22 that’s been on the books since 2015.