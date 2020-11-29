Turkish Teen Duo Makes Waves In Mersin

MERSİN PERFORMANS YÜZME MÜSABAKALARI (TUR)

Friday, November 27th – Sunday, November 29th

Mersin, Turkey

LCM (50m)

Results

Competing at a long course meet in their native Turkey over the weekend, teenagers Mustafa Kaan Serdar and Atakan Malgil made some waves across several events.

First, 13-year-old Serdar posted a time of 54.37 in the men’s 100m free for a new Turkish Age Group Record. Splitting 26.15/28.22, the teen’s time was produced as the first 100m of the 400m freestyle individual event. His outing overtook the previous age standard of 55.11 from Bora Gülşen before he ultimately placed 15th in the race.

Serdar moved then moved onto the butterfly events, where he notched a time of 59.39 in the 100m gold and 2:14.34 in the 200m distance for silver in new personal bests.

For his part, 15-year-old Malgil was the quickest across both men’s IM events, posting a time of 2:09.88 in the 200m and 4:32.32 in the latter. He also topped the men’s 200m fly podium with a mark of 2:08.54 before finishing runner-up in the 200m back with a result of 2:11.20.

Both young swimmers are coached by Volkan Burak Tuncil.