Greek National Champion Anthi Lyra Signs NLI to Swim at Delaware

Anthi Lyra from Athens, Greece, has signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Delaware and will begin in the fall of 2021. A sprint free specialist, Lyra trains with AOPF Swimming and represents the Greek Junior National Team in international competition.

Lyra achieved her best times in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free in the summer of 2019. She won the 50 free at the Panhellenic Championships in Thessaloniki with a PB of 26.94; she also led off the medley relay with a lifetime best 100 back of 1:08.47. At the Greek National Championships (50m) in Alimos, she won the 200 free (2:03.54) and came in 3rd in the 400 free (4:25.14) and 8th in the 100 free (57.82). All were best times.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 free – 26.94 (23.54)

100 free – 57.82 (50.64)

200 free – 2:03.54 (1:48.41)

400 free – 4:25.14 (4:57.07)

50 back – 31.59 (27.91)

100 back – 1:08.47 (1:00.60)

Lyra is a big pickup for the Blue Hens. She would have been one of the two fastest 50/100/200 freestylers on the roster last year, and would have ranked top-4 in the 500 free. She will overlap two years with 2019-20 freshmen sensations Mia Selling and Natalie Dobrzykowski, who helped lift Delaware from 7th in the CAA rankings in 2019 to 5th in 2020. Lyra’s fastest converted times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 free and the B finals of the 50/500 free at the 2020 conference championships.

She will join fellow commit Kaitlyn Sullivan in the Delaware class of 2025.

